In-game dunk specialist Ja Morant reacts to Zion Williamson's highlight 360 degrees slam

The bond between New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, which dates back to their college days, has evolved into mutual respect. Recently, Morant showed admiration for Williamson's craft by commenting on an Instagram post made by the Pelicans star on Tuesday.

Williamson, after Monday's away 113-104 loss to the Toronto Raptors, posted a clip of his viral 360 windmill dunk he made during his injury comeback against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 7. One of the comments on the post was from Morant, who dropped a flexed bicep emoji.

Ja Morant's comment/Instagram

Before Williamson made his comeback against the T-Wolves, he had missed 27 games with a hamstring injury. The former Duke star marked his return with one of his high-flying dunks which left the crowd on their feet.

The 2019 No. 1 draft pick stole the ball from Wolves guard Anthony Edwards in the third quarter before slamming it home.

The post was shared with over 5.1 million of his followers on Instagram.

Zion Williamson's season has been marred by injuries and a one-game suspension. He was disciplined by the team on Jan. 10 for violating team policies, specifically being late to a team activity. He later apologized for his actions in a statement.

Williamson is averaging 23.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. He is also shooting 51.2% from the field and 20.0% from the 3-point mark.

What's next for Zion Williamson with New Orleans Pelicans?

Zion Williamson recorded 31 points, seven rebounds and two assists in Monday night's loss to the Toronto Raptors. He has been on a good individual run in his last four games as he has averaged 26.0 ppg, 9.8 rpg and 2.0 bpg, while shooting at 62% from the field in 25 minutes of play.

NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Toronto Raptors - Source: Imagn

The Pelicans have reportedly made nearly their entire roster available for trades, including Zion Williamson, who has spent his entire six-year NBA career with the franchise. Despite his injury-prone history, he could still command a significant return, as some league executives reportedly believe.

With lots of speculations flying around, one blockbuster trade idea proposed the Golden State Warriors as potential suitors. The trade idea has the Warriors exchanging Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III and their 2025 1st-round pick for the former Duke star.

