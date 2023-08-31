"In Lakerland, that's the kind of stuff we expect" - NFL legend suggests audacious Giannis Antetokounmpo-Anthony Davis swap

NFL legend Richard Sherman is already feeling at home on Undisputed with his recent suggestion to swap Giannis Antetokounmpo with Anthony Davis. Sherman is part of the FS1 show's new lineup that also features Skip Bayless, Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson.

On a recent episode of Undisputed, the new crew reacted to Marc Stein's recent report that the LA Lakers and New York Knicks will be interested in Antetokounmpo if he becomes available. Sherman, who is from Compton, is open to the idea of pairing "The Greek Freak" with LeBron James at the expense of AD.

"What do the Lakers have they can move?" Sherman said. "Anthony Davis just signed a contract, their numbers probably match up just right. It's the kind of thing Rob Pelinka would do. You can't do it until this December because he just signed an extension.

"Is that something that could happen? Giannis and LeBron James? There's potential there. I'm not saying it could happen, I haven't heard anything, I don't know anything. But I'm just saying, in Lakerland, that's the kind of stuff we expect."

The sudden rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo were due to his recent interview with Tania Ganguli of the New York Times. Antetokounmpo hinted that he's not open to signing a new contract with the Milwaukee Bucks if he feels like they are not going to be championship contenders.

"Next summer it would make more sense for both parties," Antetokounmpo said. "Even then, I don't know. I would not be the best version of myself if I don't know that everybody's on the same page, everybody's going for a championship, everybody's going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do. And if I don't feel that, I'm not signing."

Antetokounmpo's comments certainly put the league on notice that he might be open to leaving the Bucks. NBA insider Marc Stein even reported that the LA Lakers and New York Knicks will be among those interested in acquiring "The Greek Freak" if he becomes available.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's recent business move could fuel Lakers rumors

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James

In addition to his recent comments and Marc Stein's report, Giannis Antetokounmpo fueled more speculation with his recent business venture. Antetokounmpo and his brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex are the newest investors in the Los Angeles Golf Club.

It's one of three teams in the TGL golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The move could look suspicious for some, and LA Lakers fans might get excited, but Giannis has been investing with sports teams recently.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar also owns stakes with the MLB's Milwaukee Brewers and the MLS' Nashville SC. It's a new trend with not just NBA stars but also other athletes and celebrities.

