Tennis star Coco Gauff draws inspiration from Jimmy Butler's competitive mindset amid comeback: "Learned from watching Jimmy"

Current World No. 6 Coco Gauff is looking to win the 2023 US Open with help from Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Gauff is using Butler's demeanor and mindset as she looks to bounce back from the embarrassing first-round loss at Wimbledon last month.

In an interview with Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily Post, Gauff discussed her friendship with the NBA superstar and how he inspired her to improve. She also admitted that her problem at Wimbledon was all mental and she's already doing better at Flushing.

"That switch I had in the last couple weeks, people think some incredible thing happened," Gauff said. "But realistically, the two weeks between Wimbledon and the next tournament I played, nothing could have really changed that much. It was really just the mental thing. I think that's what I learned from watching Jimmy compete over the years."

Jimmy Butler and Coco Gauff formed a friendship over the years by supporting each other during their games. Butler has been present at some of Gauff's matches while Gauff has been in attendance at some Miami Heat games.

Butler has been in New York since last week and even made a surprise appearance for an event before the US Open. He was present in Gauff's recent win at the Grand Slam tournament.

The 19-year-old tennis star advanced to the third round and will face No. 36 Elise Mertens. Gauff defeated Laura Siegmund in the first round and Mirra Andreeva in the second round. She's also in the second round in the Women's Doubles with Jessica Pegula.

Jimmy Butler served as US Open ball boy last week

Jimmy Butler serving as a ball crew at the 2023 US Open.

Jimmy Butler surprised fans at the US Open event Stars of the Open last week at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. Butler served as a member of the ball crew in the exhibition match between World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 10 Frances Tiafoe.

The Miami Heat superstar even wore the crew's famous Ralph Lauren uniform and did their quick run when fetching balls. At one point in the match, Butler played against Alcaraz, who didn't take him seriously. He took advantage of it to take a point away from the World No. 1.

Jimmy Butler's presence certainly helped lighten the mood at the event meant to raise funds for Ukraine relief efforts. The 14,000 people in attendance were able to raise as much as $320,000.

