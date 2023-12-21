In Photos: 7'4" Victor Wembanyama gets ice hockey lessons from 5'10" Connor Bedard of Chicago Blackhawks

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama linked up with the NHL's number one pick this year, Connor Bedard. The two top ticks commemorated the moment with a picture of them exchanging signed jerseys. The 7-foot-4 center also got free hockey lessons from the 5-foot-10 center.

The two rookies had an event together and took a couple of snaps during and after their event. Take a look at some of the photos of them posted online.

Wemby got free lessons and was able to score a goal with his hockey puck.

The two top picks talked behind the scenes, and the Spurs' rookie mentioned researching hockey as he didn't know much about the sport.

"I don't know much about hocket," Wemby said. "I read a little bit before coming here. Sounds dope. And you're at the start of your career. I have heard of you, like way before. I just started learning a little bit more, it's dope. Congrats.

Bedard asked Wemby if he watches hockey games during his free time, and the center answered with this:

"Full game? No. But I love when people just start fighting. It looks out of this world. Is it an every game occurrence?"

The Canadian player answered the question by saying that fights don't happen in each game, as it's been toned down in the modern era.

Connor Bedard was picked first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks this year, making him the second player the franchise selected first. He also joined Ryan Nugent-Hopkins as the second player to be a top pick born in British Columbia.

Victor Wembanyama has been gaining views for the league

The hype around Victor Wembanyama hasn't died down, and fans are always eager to watch him play. Thanks to the attention he's been getting, he has generated a ton of views on social this season. Wemby has become a household name despite only being a rookie.

According to the NBA, the French center ranks second among the top 10 most-viewed players on NBA social this season. So far, he has garnered 508 million views this season. The only player who has generated more views than him is the Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James, who has 756 million views.

His presence has been significant for the Spurs, as they've been getting more nationally televised games this season. It's not just the US that's been watching the rookie, fans from France and other countries across the globe have helped the league increase the views.

