Anthony Edwards had an excellent playoff this season. He led his team to the Western Conference finals after two decades and he rightfully deserves all the praise in the world. On Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves star received uniquely made $15000 Bose earbuds from renowned designer Victor Solomon.

Solomon, who is known for his basketball-themed designs transformed the Bose Ultra Open earbuds into a basketball theme, that suits perfectly to the NBA star. The front body of the case and the earbuds were gold-plated with a beautiful design. Moreover, what also stood out was that the plates were adorned with diamond-set basketball seams.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Very few things could have been a better gift for the NBA star who loves the game of basketball. Anthony Edwards is not taking time off even after a good season. While Solomon showed up with his gift, Edwards was in the gym, working on his body.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves had a successful season. They swept Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs this season. They defeated the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets in seven games in the Western Conference semi-finals.

Anthony Edwards says the Timberwolves will be back next year

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves had to exit the playoffs after getting eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals. The Mavericks were once on the verge of eliminating the Timberwolves after taking a 3-0 lead in the series. However, the Timberwolves behind Edwards were able to make a comeback.

Historically, the Timberwolves had a successful season. They reached the Conference finals after 20 years and for the first time since the Kevin Garnett era. However, Edwards, the fierce competitor that he is, was not satisfied. The young star promised that he would be back with his team next year.

Ant-Man posted a video on his X [formerly Twitter] and captioned his post,

“We will be back!”

"What's up y'all, it's your boy Ant here," the Edwards said on the video. "I just want to tell y'all, Minnesota, the fans... everybody in Minnesota, the whole state. We appreciate y'all for supporting us, we'll be back next year. So just keep pulling up, and we gone put on a show next year."

Expand Tweet

It was the first time that the young Wolves’ roster had gone this deep in the playoffs and the lack of experience went heavy on them. They were one of the top teams in the Western Conference and the best defensive team in the league.

Next year when Anthony Edwards plays in the postseason, his team and the fans will expect a transformed version of their star player. Edwards was dominant in the first and second rounds.

The Mavericks were able to neutralize him in the Conference finals and that is perhaps what both Edwards and the Timberwolves have to figure out.