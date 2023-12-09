In Photos: Ayesha Curry And Sydel Curry-Lee celebrate relaunch of Domaine Curry vintage $85 offering

Sisters-in-law Ayesha Curry and Sydel Curry-Lee, the wife and sister of Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry, founded and launched a luxury wine brand in 2018 called Domaine Curry. Initially, it was a part of Coup De Foudre Napa Valley but was purchased earlier this year.

Constellations Brands purchased Domaine Curry and they are now a part of the Prisoner Wine Company. After the acquisition, Domaine Curry held a celebration in honor of its relaunching.

The celebration featured various wines produced by Domaine Curry and was attended by both Sydel Curry-Lee and Ayesha Curry. Of course, aside from the wine, food was also present for the guests to enjoy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Domaine Curry official Instagram account highlighted some of the night's events through their Instagram stories. Take a look at some of the photos of the event that were shared on Instagram.

Domaine Curry celebrates its relaunch after being acquired by a new company

Domaine Curry's founders Ayesha Curry and Sydel Curry-Lee posing with the chef who made the food for the event

One of the bottles of Domaine Curry wines

Domaine Curry wines on display

According to the Prisoner Wine website, the cheapest bottle of the Domaine Curry is the Founders Red Blend Napa Valley, worth $85. Their other bottle is the Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley worth $100.

Also read: Ayesha Curry's 'Sweet July Skin' unveils $65 serum promising enhanced skin health and hydration.

Taking a look at Ayesha Curry's business ventures

Aside from Domaine Curry which she founded with her sister-in-law Sydel Curry-Lee, Ayesha Curry has other business ventures.

She is known for having a passion for cooking and has collaborated with Chef Michael Mina to create the International Smoke restaurant located in California. She was also the founder of Homemade, a service that used to deliver meal kits but is no longer available.

Aside from food, she has also delved into creating a lifestyle brand by founding Sweet July. Sweet July has a wide range of products from kitchen items and candles to accessories and apparel. Curry also has a line of skincare products that are tied to Sweet July.

Also read: "A true celebration of my Jamaican roots": Ayesha Curry launches new skincare brand with products as low as $22.

Sydel Curry-Lee and husband Damion Lee recently celebrated their son's 2nd birthday

Aside from being related to Steph Curry, Sydel Curry-Lee is also married to NBA player Damion Lee, who is currently a member of the Phoenix Suns. The two tied the knot back in 2018 and have two children, Daxon Wardell-Xavier Lee and Daryn Alicia Lee.

Recently, their son Daxon turned two years old and Damion Lee shared a heartwarming Instagram photo that shows Daxon sitting on his shoulders.