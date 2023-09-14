In Photos: Bryce James merrily celebrates LeBron James and Savannah on 10th wedding anniversary on Instagram

LeBron James and Savannah celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday with a series of photos on their Instagram accounts. Among those who celebrated LeBron and Savannah's wedding anniversary was their son Bryce, who took to social media to congratulate them.

Bryce James posted a few photos where he congratulated his parents on their wedding anniversary. Since they got married, the couple has spent a lot of time with their kids and shared family moments on their social media accounts.

LeBron James and Savannah explain how they have stayed together for more than 2 decades

LeBron James and Savannah met for the first time back in 2002 when they were at high school and became a couple soon after that.

The four-time champion has repeatedly praised his wife for everything she has done for him and has explained what makes her so special to him.

"In all actuality, Savannah was with me shooting in the gym when I [had] absolutely nothing. [Savannah] was down when I was at my high school, no cameras, no lights. And she was there with me. You wouldn’t be talking to me right now if it weren’t for her," LeBron James told People.com back in 2018.

It was not until 11 years later, in 2013, that LeBron James and Savannah got married. In the meantime, they welcomed their sons Bronny (2004) and Bryce (2007) James, and, in 2014, their daughter Zhuri was born.

"I just love him so much. We’re soul mates. He is truly a king to his queen, if you will. He treats me with so much respect — I mean, it’s hard to not love him, with the way that he is with me and the kids and his mom and just everyone who’s around him. He’s a really, really humble guy for everything that he has and everything that he’s done," Savannah said in an interview with Cleveland Magazine three years ago, via Yahoo Sports.

During their 21-year relationship, LeBron James has dominated the NBA with multiple Finals appearances and four championships. He also became the all-time scoring leader in the league and is now entering year 21.

Over those years, LeBron James and Savannah have maintained a successful relationship, and the "King" always praises his wife for how much she has helped him, stating that nothing would be possible for him without Savannah.