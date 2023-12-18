IN PHOTOS: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum debuts next signature shoe “Welcome to the Garden” Jordan Tatum 1

On Sunday's home game vs. the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics' megastar Jayson Tatum debuted his new signature shoe "Welcome to the Garden" Jordan Tatum 1. He wore two pairs of his new signature shoes, one upon his arrival at the TD Garden and one during the game vs. the Magic.

The superstar of the Celtics has had a signature shoe deal with Jordan Brand since 2019. He released his first signature shoe (Tatum 1) back in September. Before his deal with Jordan Brand, he had a signature shoe deal with Nike.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jayson Tatum wearing his new signature shoes

Tatum debuted his new signature shoes on Sunday

Tatum's new signature shoes

Jayson Tatum expresses his excitement about the Celtics tackling their elimination from the NBA In-Season Tournament

The Boston Celtics hoped to make it to the In-Season Tournament Championship Game and have a shot at the inaugural NBA Cup. However, they got eliminated after losing to the Indiana Pacers in the quarter-finals.

Since then, though, the franchise has reacted perfectly and has won its last five games. Thus, they have stayed on top of the East with an NBA-best 20 wins and five losses.

After Sunday's win vs. the Orlando Magic (97-114), Jayson Tatum shared his excitement about the Celtics' five-game winning streak. He also explained how his team bounced back after the In-Season Tournament elimination.

"What we did this week was impressive," Jayson Tatum told media, via MassLive, "I feel. I’m not certain that we would have won all these games last year. But we played two really good teams that present different challenges; teams that, especially Orlando, we struggled with in the past."

"Especially Friday, we had three bigs out, and the way that we played in that game, we figured out a way to win. Winning these four games at home, I don’t know what everybody else thought, but it was impressive, and I was proud of the way we played."

Expand Tweet

Following their impressive two-game sweep over the Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively, Boston has shown its determination to qualify for the NBA Finals for the second time in three years. Meanwhile, the team remains undefeated at home, improving to an impressive 14-0 at TD Garden this year.

Tatum has appeared in all 25 games for the Celtics this year. He averaged 27.3 ppg, 8.7 rpg and 4.1 apg on 35.0 percent from beyond the arc. Boston will look to extend its winning streak when it visits San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors (12-14) on Tuesday.