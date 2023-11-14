Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 14, 2023

The Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday night is one of 10 games on the schedule for the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. It's also the 129th game between the two teams, with the Warriors ahead all-time 74-54. Let's take a look at the Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips.

Golden State enters the contest on a three-game losing streak. They lost to the Timberwolves in their last game on Sunday 116-110 at the Chase Center. Steph Curry had a game-high 38 points with five rebounds and eight assists, while Klay Thompson added 16 points.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves were led by Anthony Edwards with 33 points, six rebounds and seven assists. It has been a great start to the season for Minnesota as they now have won six games in a row heading into Tuesday's matchup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "There's monetary stakes on the line" - Steph Curry goes in-depth while explaining NBA In-Season Tournament's format

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves is scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The game is set to start at 10:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports North.

Moneyline: Warriors (-185) vs Timberwolves (+160)

Spread: Warriors -4.5 (-110) vs Timberwolves +4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Warriors (u224.5) vs Timberwolves (o224.5)

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Golden State Warriors have lost six out of their last matchups against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors are currently struggling to help Steph Curry, who might not even be available on Tuesday. Curry is listed as questionable due to a sore right knee and possibly a bad back for carrying the team since opening night.

On the other hand, the Timberwolves are among the best teams in the NBA this season with a record of 7-2. They are on a six-game winning streak and have been relatively healthy. They only have two players out due to an injury – Jaylen Clark and Jordan McLaughlin.

Also Read: "What you gonna do about it?" - Draymond Green instigates Anthony Edwards in Warriors loss after fouling

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves predicted lineups

If Steph Curry is available to play on Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors are expected to start him with Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. But if Curry sits out, Chris Paul will return to the starting lineup to facilitate the team's offense.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves are not expected to make any changes to their starting five. They will use the same lineup of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are their top two players coming off the bench.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting tips

Steph Curry is currently the third-best scorer in the NBA this season, averaging 30.7 points per game. Curry has an over/under of 30.5 points for Tuesday's matchup. He has scored 30 or more points in three of his last four games. It's likely safe to take the -108 for him to go over with odds of -110 to go under.

But if Curry won't play on Tuesday, the next best bet is on Anthony Edward. He's currently averaging 28.4 points this season with an over/under of 26.5 points. He has been playing magnificently during the Timberwolves winning streak so it might be safer to take the -120 odds for him to go over than -110 under.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 12.8 rebounds per game this season, which is the second-best in the league. Gobert is -125 to go under 11.5 rebounds, but the Warriors' lack of size boosts his chances of going over with odds of -105.

Also Read: "They couldn't stop him" - Gilbert Arenas adamantly asserts Shaquille O'Neal's superiority over Nikola Jokic

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves are slight underdogs heading into the game against the Golden State Warriors. It's despite being on a six-game winning streak and the Warriors losing their last three contests.

The odds are likely to change if Steph Curry sits his first game of the season. The Timberwolves are playing great basketball for the Warriors to overcome them with or without Curry. It's a test for Minnesota's coaching staff to make adjustments to counter possible changes from Steve Kerr.

The Timberwolves are likely to get the win and cover the spread, with the total score to go over. On that note, the Warriors can break out of their slump in a moments notice.

Also Read: Who is Clayanna Warthen? Closer look at Andre Iguodala's ex-girlfriend and controversy around their daughter