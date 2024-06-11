In Photos: D'Angelo Russell's pregnant girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas shows off growing baby bump in swimwear during Miami beach getaway

D'Angelo Russell's girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas has been actively giving updates about her pregnancy on social media. Ivaniukas posted pictures and videos with her eldest child while also showing off her baby bump during a beach gateway in Miami.

In her latest Instagram post, Ivaniukas was seen playing with her eldest child Riley, as both mother and son waved to the camera. In her beachwear, her growing baby bump was clearly visible.

Ivaniukas captioned the post:

“Beach bums.”

D'Angelo Russell and Laura Ivaniukas have been dating since 2020. Following the birth of their son Riley in 2022, Ivaniukas is now pregnant with a baby girl.

Ivaniukas is in the 31st week of pregnancy. In May, she posted an Instagram story saying that pregnancy has been hard on her and she is always low on energy.

Russell's Lakers, meanwhile, suffered an early exit from the playoffs, losing in the first round to the Denver Nuggets.

D'Angelo Russell had an amazing birthday surprise for girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas

Laura Ivaniukas celebrated her birthday on May 9. D'Angelo Russell left no stone unturned in trying to impress Ivaniukas. The Lakers guard took his girlfriend for a helicopter ride.

Image Credits: Russell's IG story

However, the highlight of the special day was the couple landing on top of the Lakers’ Crypto.com Arena, where they had a small picnic before flying off to the next destination.

As for D'Angelo Russell's future in the NBA, he has a player option this off-season, and he has already said that he plans to use his leverage. It remains to be seen if the Lakers will retain him or go in another direction.