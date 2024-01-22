In Photos: Damian Lillard flexes father time on IG with kids amid children custody clash with ex-wife Kay’la Hanson

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard spent quality time with his kids as he and his ex-wife, Kay'la Hanson, battle for their custody. Lillard showed his followers on Instagram how he enjoys spending time with his kids despite not being in the best situation. The point guard posted photos and video footage of his kids online.

Lillard has three children with Hanson: a daughter and a pair of twins. He loves being with his kids despite the grueling schedule of the 82-game season of the NBA. The Bucks guard has a strong connection with his kids, often ensuring he's present in their lives.

Earlier today, the seven-time All-Star posted a video and a photo of him spending time with his children on Instagram. Lillard posted them as stories on his account. Take a look at the snapshots of the NBA star with his kids:

The Bucks star is known to be a family man, and based on the footage and photos, there's no denying that he loves to be around his children.

Damian Lillard and Kay'la Hanson are battling for custody of their kids

Damian Lillard is dealing with the custody of their three kids. He and his ex-wife have been battling over which parent will win in their legal battle. Hanson requested sole custody of their three kids. According to sources, she stated that she had "been responsible for the children’s care since their birth."

She filed this declaration on Oct. 6, after it was reported that Lillard filed for divorce on Oct. 2. Hanson claimed that she had "been the primary parent for our three children since their birth." According to her, the Bucks guard had never been the sole parent responsible for caring for the children.

His ex-wife has claimed that Lillard had neglected significant parental responsibilities. Sources say that Hanson is requesting custody of their kids but also wants them to have a healthy relationship with their father.

Lillard reaches a new record

Damian Lillard has been a great player for quite some time. He's had an excellent stretch of games, leading the Bucks to significant wins as of late. Lillard reached a new feat after their 141-135 win against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, becoming the second all-time in games with 35+ points, 10+ assists and five+ 3s.

Against the Pistons, he had 45 points and 11 assists while making five 3s to lead the team to a win, giving him his 20th game where he posted these specific stats.

The only player who leads this list is James Harden, who has 34 games where he had at least 35 points, 10 assists and five 3s.

