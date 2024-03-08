In Photos: Donte DiVincenzo's girlfriend Morgan Calantoni flaunts baby bump in recent IG post

New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo is soon to be a father with girlfriend Morgan Calantoni. The couple have kept their pregnancy a secret from the public for quite some time. It was only until Calantoni's baby bump was obvious that they revealed the big news on social media.

DiVincenzo joined the Knicks over the summer and has been one of the key players on the team. He's appeared in 61 games this season, averaging 14.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Recently, Calantoni posted another set of photos, showing off her baby bump together with the Knicks guard. The photos can all be seen on her Instagram account, together with the post that revealed the big news.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

By the looks of it, the couple is excited to become first-time parents. DiVincenzo and Calantoni revealed in a post that they would welcome a baby boy soon.

Also read: "I swung a plate at his head" - Josh Hart's teammate Donte DiVincenzo reveals brawling over weight room spat

Is Donte DiVincenzo married to Morgan Calantoni?

Donte DiVincenzo has been in a long-term relationship with Calantoni. Just like other partners of other NBA stars, she chose to live a more private life. Plans for the proposal haven't been revealed by either of them.

They met in college when the would-be NBA star played against Temple. At the time, Calantoni was a cheerleader at school. The two have been together since then.

How has Donte DiVincenzo played for the Knicks?

DiVincenzo might not be part of the Knicks' starting five, but he's still a valuable asset to the team. In the 61 games he's played this season, he was a starter in 43 of them. The former Milwaukee Bucks guard has shown that he's one of the most reliable players on the team this season.

Not only is he posting decent numbers as a bench player, DiVincenzo has also been efficient. He's making 44% of his shots from the field and 40% of his threes. This is the best season he's had when it comes to shooting from long-range.

In a game against the Utah Jazz, DiVincenzo had one of his best games with the Knicks. He had 33 points, five rebounds and four assists. He made sure to make the most of his opportunity as he was a starter during that game. The 2021 champion shot nine threes against the Jazz, giving his team the win.

Additionally, he hasn't had a hard time playing with some of his teammates. He's reunited with his college teammates, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, who are both from Villanova. The trio have had some iconic moments off the court, but fans enjoy them even more when they play together.

Also read: WATCH: Draymond Green's hit to Donte DiVincenzo's face leaves Knicks guard bloodied during Warriors-Knicks