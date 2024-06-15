In Photos: Dwyane Wade goes shirtless as he stars in new Versace underwear campaign

Dwyane Wade knows a thing or two about fashion. Since he retired from the NBA, the Miami Heat legend has been on a completely different journey in his life, and one of them is fashion. The three-time NBA champion went shirtless for a new Versace underwear campaign.

Donatella Versace posted pictures of Wade on her Instagram page. The Heat legend posed for the latest Versace underwear campaign. Donatella also posed with Wade with a framed Versace cover picture.

After posting multiple pictures on her Instagram post, the famous fashion designer showed a big appreciation for her “great friend” in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“My great friend [Dwyane Wade] looks incredible in the new Versace underwear collection! Dwyane, I so appreciate you and everything you stand for. Thank you for bringing your power to the collection and being part of the Versace family,” wrote Donatella Versace in her IG post.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Dwyane Wade for Versace shoot

Dwyane Wade for Versace shoot

Wade and Versace have been in collaboration for over a year now. He previously collaborated twice with the fashion brand for his eyewear campaign. In this year’s Met Gala, Dwyane Wade also wore a lilac Atelier Versace ensemble.

Dwyane Wade never knew anything about money at Google Workspace partnership event

Dwyane Wade was selected fifth overall in the 2003 draft, which also included LA Lakers star LeBron James and former NBA star Carmelo Anthony. The Miami Heat offered him a three-year, $12 million rookie contract. Wade took away over $3 million in his rookie season and didn't know what to do with the money.

The former Miami Heat player had never seen such a big amount handed to him at once.

“I came into the league as someone who had never really handled more than $500 at a time, and [suddenly] I’m making millions of dollars,” Wade told CNBC Make It while promoting his partnership with Google Workspace.

Wade knew “nothing at all” about managing money. However, he did something worse. Wade said that, despite knowing nothing about financial management, he was too proud to ask for advice from people who could have helped him.

After ending his career in the NBA in 2019, Wade is soaring high on success away from basketball. He owns his own fashion brand, is a minority owner in Utah Jazz and Chicago Sky and now he has collaborated with brands like Versace for another business venture.