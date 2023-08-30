In Photos: Dwyane Wade re-shares his stunning wedding pictures with Gabrielle Union from 2014 on their ninth anniversary

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary with a series of photos from their marriage.

The couple got married in 2014, and their ninth wedding anniversary came three weeks after Dwyane Wade's induction into the NBA Hall of Fame.

When did Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union first met?

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union first met at the 2007 Super Bowl when they co-hosted a party prior to the event.

The two were coming off a divorce (Wade) and a breakup (Union), so they didn't start dating right away.

Their relationship became official three years later, in 2010, and the duo stayed together until early 2013. Unfortunately, they broke up, and their separation lasted almost an entire year. However, destiny brought them back together in December 2013, and the duo got engaged later.

A few months down the line, the couple finally tied knot in Miami.

“Everyone wants to look good on their wedding day,” Dwyane Wade told the New York Times. “And I’m not going around the back. My fiancée may have the bigger moment, but I want everyone to turn and see me when I’m walking down the aisle. I want my entrance.”

In 2019, the duo welcomed their first child, named Kaavia James, while Dwyane Wade has two kids from his first marriage along with the custody of his nephew.

A couple of years ago, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union had an interview with People and opened up about their marriage and how they have managed to maintain a consistent relationship.

"She had a career and a life before we met and she was doing perfectly fine. It’s not my job to change who she is, it’s my job to be part of the evolution. In this partnership, there are times when I have to lead, times when I have to step back and times where we are side by side. It’s about learning about each other, learning what she wants for her life and for her career and trying to support all those things," Wade said.

Dwyane Wade retired from the NBA in 2019 after an illustrious career with three titles, a Finals MVP, and 13 NBA All-Star appearances. He played for the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls and left as one of the best two-way players of all-time.

After retiring from basketball, Wade and Union finally had a chance to spend more time together as a couple.

"It has gotten nice. You know initially, like, our careers were on opposite coasts. We were never really home together for long stretches of time. So it would be like, every morning, ‘Oh, there you are,'" Union said while appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show".

The couple admitted that it took them a few months to get adjusted when Wade no longer was an active player, but they have adapted well to the situation and are happy with their new life.

