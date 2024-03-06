In Photos: Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union-Wade's IG post with $1949 Burberry Jacket

Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union-Wade made a style statement on Instagram. The 'Bring It On' star rocked a checkered Burberry jacket in a post that left fans in a haze. Union-Wade's post had a carousel of images hat also had a sassy caption to boot as she flaunted the pricey $1949 jacket (according to Vitkac) while also giving her followers a sneak peek into her wardrobe.

The jacket in focus features the brand's signature pattern complete with a long sleeve and an Equestrian Knight' embroidery on the back. The caption read:

"I can show you better than I can tell you."

This isn't the first instance where Gabrielle-Union has stunned her followers on Instagram. Several weeks ago, she showed off her toned physique much to the concern of her fans who felt her extreme weight loss regime was a little too close for comfort.

As for her Burberry preference, the 51-year-old Nebraska native recently turned heads with a floral pattern dress worth $4,050 as part of the brand's 2024 summer collection.

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade are bonafide fashion icons

Over the years, both Gabrielle Union-Wade and her husband, Dwyane Wade, a former Miami Heat legend have been bonafide fashion icons. The latter has been Versace eyewear's face and has been setting social media in a stir with his suave campaigns.

Earlier this year, the 3x NBA champion launched his second eyewear collection with the brand after making a debut with his first campaign in Feb. 2023. His wife shared her support for the campaign as well by rocking a pair from Wade's collection soon after his second campaign.

Wade was one of the trendsetters for fashion in the league, and the 42-year-old was asked to pick two modern-day stars who were making waves with their style sense.

"I’m a fan of people who express freedom with how they dress, and they don’t allow anyone to talk about ‘em in that way. There are two guys in the NBA I’m thinking of: Russell Westbrook, good job. Kyle Kuzma, good job."

Like former NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Magic Johnson, Dwyane Wade has carved a successful career as a business after calling time on his decorated career that sees him as an NBA Finals MVP, a 13x All-Star, NBA 75 member, and a Hall of Famer. As for Union-Wade, expect more of her and Burberry in the days to come.