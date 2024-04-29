IN PHOTOS: 'Girl mom' Draya Michele's lavish baby shower including Tuscan Italian food, Sexyy Red music and more 

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green's girlfriend, Draya Michele, announced her pregnancy over a month ago. With Michele and Green's baby daughter expected to arrive soon, the reality TV star decided to throw an extravagant baby shower.

Through an Instagram post, the reality TV star gave her followers a glimpse of her baby shower's highlights. The baby shower was attended by family and friends who got to enjoy an intimate gathering with plenty of luxuries.

According to Michele's post, wine and food from the Tuscan region in Italy were served for the guests to enjoy. A diverse playlist was also played for the guests as the music ranged from rapper Sexxy Red to soul artist Frank Beverly.

When Draya Michele announced her pregnancy early in March, she was already seven months pregnant. Fast forward to today and she is only about a week away from giving birth to her and Jalen Green's daughter.

Jalen Green shared that his daughter with Draya Michele was the motivation for his hot streak late in the season

The Houston Rockets failed to get into the postseason after falling behind to the eleventh place in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record. However, there was a time late in the season when it looked like they might steal a Play-In tournament spot from the Golden State Warriors.

The Rockets went on an 11-game winning streak from Mar. 8 to Mar. 29 and Jalen Green's performance was a huge proponent for the team's hot streak.

After the All-Star break, Green averaged 22.8 points and 5.8 rebounds. He also shot 44.1% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc. His averages on these stats before the All-Star break? 18.0 points and 4.8 boards on 41.1 FG% and 30.7% from downtown.

During their Mar. 19 matchup against the Washington Wizards, the Rockets guard scored 42 points. In his post-game interview, he was asked what was motivating his stellar play after the All-Star break.

"My family," Green replied before adding, "my baby."

Ultimately, the Rockets would fail to catch up to the Warriors as they lost six of their last nine games. However, they gave their home fans something to look forward to and their front office something to build upon for the next few seasons.

As for Draya Michele and Jalen Green's relationship, while the pair were the subject of fan discussion due to their age difference, they appear to be happy and excited to welcome their daughter to the world.

