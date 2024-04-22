In photos: Jalen Green & Draya Michele throws baby shower bash, Yasmine Lopez in attendance

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green and Draya Michele recently celebrated their baby shower, joined guests including Christian Wood's ex-girlfriend, Yasmine Lopez.

Michele publicly announced her 7-month pregnancy on Instagram on International Women's Day, and the couple later revealed they are expecting a baby girl. For now, they're celebrating the life that they'll soon welcome into the world. Lopez shared some photos of the event on her IG stories. Take a look at some of the photos.

Green and Michele's baby shower

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Green and Michele's baby shower

Green and Michele's baby shower

The couple faces criticism due to their 17-year age gap, sparking disagreement. However, The couple has had some criticism of their relationship. Many are not in agreement as they have a 17-year age difference. However, they've brushed off the public discourse and are focused on raising their soon-to-be-born daughter.

Also read: "Can't take any chances": Jalen Green's baby mama Draya Michele shares cryptic message after being accused of threatening a woman

Rockets head coach on Jalen Green's 2023-24 NBA season

The Rockets may have missed the postseason this year, but that doesn't mean they didn't have some positives to look at. As the 2024 Playoffs started, the team's head coach, Ime Udoka, reflected on the season that Jalen Green has had.

This is the first season that Udoka has coached the team and he has already shown their potential. One of the players who blossomed under his system was Green. The 6-foot-4 guard made himself available all season long and played all 82 games.

His numbers went down slightly, as he averaged 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. But that was because he had to share the ball with Fred VanVleet in the backcourt. Still, Green remained an effective backcourt mate, which Udoka praised after their campaign.

"For him, this is who you are. Although you had ups and downs, I loved the resiliency," Udoka said. "He played [all] 82 games. Played through injury, fatigue, frustration. Never complained, never wavered from the work he put in, and was rewarded with that towards the end of the season."

Expand Tweet

According to Udoka, he's proud of how Green performed this season. He believes that the guard is starting to show his true potential after his incredible season.

Also read: 22-year-old Jalen Green edges closer to matching Hakeem Olajuwon's 40-year-old stellar record on Rockets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback