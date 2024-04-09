"Can't take any chances": Jalen Green's baby mama Draya Michele shares cryptic message after being accused of threatening a woman

Draya Michele is expecting a daughter with Houston Rockets star guard Jalen Green, who has been playing out of this world in the past month. Michele is less than a month away from giving birth, but it seems like she has an unknown beef at the moment.

The 39-year-old social media influencer celebrated her eighth month of pregnancy with a cryptic post on her official Instagram account. She talked about staying positive and healthy with the help of older women while the world projects evil on pregnant women like her.

"I am in such a renewing space right now," Michele wrote. "Doing all the things I can to stay healthy and positive during my pregnancy and listening to my elders and their superstitions because the way evil is projected in this world right now against pregnant women, I can't take any chances. Love + light to everyone out there doing their best."

Draya Michele allegedly threatened to beat up gossip vlogger

In a post on Instagram, Regina George of WAGS Unfiltered 3.0 claimed that Draya Michele and her friend tried to beat her up. George runs a gossip page on Instagram about wives and girlfriends of athletes. Her page is already on its third version because the first two were taken down and reported.

George did not talk about what happened between her and Michele, but discussed an issue with Tim Anderson's baby mama Dejah Lanee. Anderson is a two-time MLB All-Star for the Chicago White Sox. He now plays for the Miami Dolphins after leaving the White Sox in free agency in the offseason.

But here's what George wrote in the captions:

"Jalen Greens BM stopped by and so did her friend to come beat me up."

Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets eliminated from Play-In Tournament contention

Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets made the final month of the season interesting for their fanbase. Green took over the Rockets after Alperen Sengun's injury in early March, with the team going on an amazing winning streak.

The Rockets put a lot of pressure on the Golden State Warriors for the 10th and final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament. They tried to keep their season alive on Sunday when they took on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.

Houston was seconds away from extending their season when Dante Exum forced overtime with a 3-point shot at the buzzer. Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic and PJ Washington dominated the extra period to get the 147-136 win and eliminate the Rockets.

