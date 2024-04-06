Jalen Green’s baby mama Draya Michele styles Messi’s new Argentina kit with chic Chanel clutch in 32-week pregnant pics

Houston Rockets standout Jalen Green's baby mama, Draya Michele, has continued to make headlines in the NBA community. After previously being on the receiving end of considerable criticism due to the massive age gap between her and the Rockets star, the influencer recently announced her pregnancy. The situation sparked even more controversy regarding the couple.

Now, in a new post on social media, Michele has indicated that she is eight months, or 32 weeks pregnant, and is in the third trimester. With eight weeks left to reach full term, the influencer and Jalen Green will welcome their child into the world in eight weeks or less.

In her latest life update, Draya Michele showed off her baby bump while rocking a Lionel Messi kit. In addition, keen observers noted that she was also holding a Chanel clutch in the first photo.

The post included a carousel of images, including an image of a snack bowl, several images of cups of ice chips and several photos of Michele. As many women were quick to indicate in the comments, during their respective pregnancies, they too were craving ice chips.

One of the photos included a message to her followers, with Michele writing:

"I really do appreciate when people say they've followed me a long time or they're proud of how far I've come, me too. Thanks for being nice to me on here and not trying to hurt me and not hoping for the worst for me. Thanks for hoping things would work out I hope they work out for you, too. They will. It all works out."

Looking back at Jalen Green's baby mama, Draya Michele's troubling Instagram story back in mid-March

As previously mentioned, Draya Michele has been on the receiving end of considerable criticism due to her relationship with Jalen Green. While Draya Michele is 39 years old, Jalen Green is just 22 years old.

Furthermore, when the pair started dating, Green was just 21, while she was 38. The way many, including rapper Joe Budden, see things, Michele has no business pursuing or being with someone as young as Jalen Green.

In the wake of her pregnancy announcement, the rapper, along with several other social media users, took aim at Michele, calling her a predator. Had the roles been reversed and a 38-year-old man been pursuing a 21-year-old woman, there likely would have been outrage.

Because of all the backlash that came her way, Michele was feeling the heat online. As a result, she cryptically took to her Instagram story where she opened up on the situation, writing:

"I feel like I am at the bottom of a pile of heavy humans. Most hours of the day I feel like I am struggling to breathe."

Based on her latest pregnancy update, it sounds as though things are trending in the right direction for the Real Housewives alum.