“I don’t know you”: Draya Michele shreds London Brown following ‘passed around goods’ comment

Draya Michele, the baby mama of Houston Rockets star Jalen Green, found herself in the headlines several times over the past few weeks. For the internet personality, the situation is nothing new. Since the start of the 39-year-old's relationship with the 22-year-old Green, Michele has found herself on the receiving end of criticism.

The way many fans see things, Draya Michele is taking advantage of Jalen Green, who is the same age as her eldest son, Kniko Howard Jr. With the TV personality and influencer being so many years older than the Houston Rockets star, some have dubbed the relationship as predatory.

Actor London Brown, who appears in the TV drama Raising Kanan, recently indicated that Michele is "damaged goods." As he explained during an Instagram Live, Michele has been passed around by other men in Hollywood. In an Instagram comment, Michele responded to the comments, writing:

“I have never met this man a day in my life. Idk why he feels the need to speak about me in a situation where he uses the term “us” .. brother ..KING... I don’t know you. Didn’t even know your name was London until today right now this second as I was asked about this.

"I’ve avoided the net all together and most b*tch a** tendencies I’ve endured for the past few days. I won’t be lied on tho. Stay blessed."

"Most hours of the day I feel like I am struggling to breathe" - Draya Michele posts cryptic message on her Instagram

Since announcing her pregnancy on International Women's Day, Draya Michele has mostly kept quiet regarding the criticism she's faced. From the time the pair started dating, there were questions about the nature of the relationship given their age gap.

When Michele recently announced her pregnancy, it was more of the same, with the comments section of her post filled with memes and criticism. After facing criticism under her pregnancy announcement post, she took to her Instagram story, sharing a quote indicating that she's misunderstood.

The Instagram story post at the time read:

"Get comfortable being misunderstood. Only a fraction of people will be able to truly grasp your essence. You are not on anyone else's timeline of comprehension. Also, it's none of your business how others choose to perceive you. Most high sees you clearly - let that be enough."

On the heels of London Brown's comments about her relationship with Jalen Green, Michele again took to her Instagram story. This time, the post read:

"I feel like I am at the bottom of a pile of heavy humans. Most hours of the day I feel like I am struggling to breathe."

Draya Michele @DrayaMichele - Instagram