In Photos: Inside Michael Jordan's $80,000,000 yacht, luxurious interior and more

A quick peek inside Michael Jordan's yacht shows that he maintains a luxurious life.

His Airness retired for the last time from professional basketball in 2003 after a stint with the Washington Wizards, but he has since remained extremely relevant to basketball fans.

Part of why he remains famous is because he is often used as the measuring stick for NBA greatness for the success he enjoyed with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s. Plus, it's gotta be the shoes, too.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This success has followed him off the court as evidenced by these images taken from inside Michael Jordan's yacht, aptly named Joy:

The yacht boasts a basketball court.

The yacht also has a gym.

A luxurious master's bedroom for his Airness

Interior dining area

Al fresco dining area aboard Michael Jordan's yacht

Obviously, something belonging to the six-time NBA champion would have a basketball court on-board. The yacht has five decks. There are seven cabins for accomodating guests aside from Jordan's personal master suite.

There is also an office that allows Jordan to continue conducting business even while he is out at sea. For unwinding, the sea vessel is equipped with a bar, a spa and a jacuzzi.

Michael Jordan's yacht also has its own staff that attends to anyone, including a personal chef to make exquisite meals and a masseuse. The features of this yacht are certainly befitting of someone with Jordan's stature.

Aside from being on Michael Jordan's yacht, what else does he do?

Michael Jordan, left, with Dwight Howard on the Hornets bench

When he isn't spending time on his luxury sea vessel, The former Bulls superstar is often engaged in business. He recently sold majority ownership of the Charlotte Hornets to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, but he remains as a minority stakeholder.

He co-owns a luxury tequila brand known as Cincoro Tequila. He also owns a restaurant that is simply known as Michael Jordan's Steak House. His restaurant is open in multiple locations in the United States.

In other sports related ventures, MJ is the co-owner of the NASCAR team 23XI. He also serves as an advisor to the betting company DraftKings and is also an investor.

Michael Jordan has certainly extended his reach beyond the world of basketball and has turned into one of the most influential and successful businessmen turned athletes of all time.

Despite all this, MJ will also remain as one of the central figures when it comes to debates on who is the greatest player to ever step on an NBA court.

Also read: Magic Johnson mocks obscure website for irrelevant Michael Jordan comparison and click-baiting with Twitter meme

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)