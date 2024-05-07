In Photos: Inside of Mikal Bridges' $6 million NYC loft acquired in online auction

Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges has secured a loft in New York after bidding $6 million in an auction. According to the New York Post, Bridges found his new home in the state but isn't in Brooklyn. The place he recently got is located in Manhattan and was on a flash sale auction.

The bachelor pad was worth $5.99 million, featuring a 5,228-square-foot, ground-floor duplex with four bedrooms. It also boasts 3 1/2 bathrooms. Additionally, the publication revealed that Bridges' house is located in an old building that dates back to 1861.

Check out the photos of the Nets' star's new home in New York.

With this move, it looks like Bridges is committed to staying in New York for a long time.

What are the details on Mikal Bridges' contract?

Mikal Bridges signed a rookie extension with the Phoenix Suns back in 2021. Both parties agreed to a four-year, $90 million rookie contract extension, which looked promising as the Suns were willing to commit to him. However, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2023 for All-Star Kevin Durant.

Still, his current contract wasn't affected as he's fully guaranteed to earn until the 2025-26 season, which is the final year of his deal. During the 2023-24 season, Bridges had a $21.7 million guaranteed money. For next season, the two-way forward is expected to earn $23.3 million and $24.9 million in the final year.

Bridges has exceeded expectations as he transformed into an offensive threat as soon as he was traded to Brooklyn. The forward played the final 26 games of last season with the Nets. During that span, he averaged 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. This included three 40-point performances before the end of the season.

For this year, he finished with 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Although he averaged fewer points compared to last season, it's still more than what he averaged in Phoenix. Bridges also shot 37.2% from beyond the arc, which is around his career average of 37.5%.

Many are expecting the forward to be part of the Nets' future as they try and build a competitive group around him.

