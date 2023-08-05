In Photos: Josh Giddey’s first look in NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 has released new photos of their upcoming installment of the fan-favorite NBA game which features Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The game has featured Giddey since his rookie year and he is one of the league's most talented young international stars.

The new 2K game provides a more detailed look at Giddey and is set to be released on September 8, 2023. The leaked photo of the Aussie's cyber face didn't include any information about the player's overall in the next edition of the series.

Take a look below at Giddey's leaked photo for the next game:

NBA 2k24 features a much more detailed look

Based on the photo, the developers of the game have taken a huge step in making sure all the details of Giddey's face were put into mind.

Additionally, the young star was given an 82 overall for last year's edition of the game. For the next game, it's unsure whether the developers will add to the 82 they've given or not.

Last season, the OKC Thunder star increased his production on the floor. He averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He's expected to be a huge factor for the team's young core next season along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, who missed his entire rookie season due to a foot injury.

Josh Giddey to be a crucial piece to the Boomers' 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign

The Australian national team is expected to make a big noise in this year's FIBA World Cup games. According to head coach Brian Goorjian, Josh Giddey could be a huge piece in their chances of winning gold this year.

Giddey wasn't part of the Olympic squad that competed in Tokyo, but after two full seasons in Oklahoma, he's proven that he's ready for the big moments.

According to Goorjian, there's a huge chance that Giddey will take over the point guard responsibilities. Seeing as how he's become more of an effective facilitator, the 6-foot-8 guard might be their starting point guard this year.

"A lot of film has been watched," Goorjian said in an interview with ESPN. "How does OKC use him? He's had a great career with them already and, this year, another level.

"You're watching it and you're going, 'How do they use him?'. He does have the ball in his hands a lot, and he's an unbelievably good passer, and he has unbelievable feel, and he's big.

"What he is, and as we get him with the group, and as it expands, a lot of it's gotta be built around him. That athleticism side of it, around him, is really helpful, but also we need guys like (Chris) Goulding, who can shoot the ball.

"That's one thing you saw with OKC; they put around him guys that can catch and shoot because he'll find them."

Coach Goorjian broke down the strategy of how he'll use Josh Giddey.

