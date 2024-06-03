In Photos: Julius Randle and wife Kendra Randle ring in a special day at New York Stock Exchange

It has been a year since Julius Randle and Skechers collaborated on a shoe deal. He signed with the shoe brand in June 2023 after ending his collaboration with Nike which began in 2013. On Monday, Skechers celebrated its 25th anniversary at the New York Stock Exchange, and Randle was joined by his wife Kendra Randle for the special occasion.

Kendra Randle shared pictures of her with her New York Knicks star husband at the New York Stock Exchange on her Instagram story. She also thanked the shoe brand for the invitation to the big day.

“Thank you Skechers family for including us. Such an amazing group of people,” Kendra wrote.

Kendra Randle's IG Story [Photo Credit: Kendra Randle's IG Handle]

Julius and Kendra have been together since they were students at the University of Kentucky. After their engagement in 2016, they got married in 2017. Both share two children: Jaycey, who was born in 2021, and Kayden, who was born in 2016.

Kendra, who studied fashion design at the university, works as a fashion designer. She has her own clothing line, KALORE, which she launched in 2020.

After over two decades in the shoe business, Skechers entered the basketball market. Along with Julius Randle, Skechers also has Terance Mann as one of its NBA faces. There have also been reports that the brand is aiming to lure Joel Embiid to its stable.

Kendra Randle penned a heartfelt message for her husband Julius Randle after his shoulder surgery

Julius Randle’s season was cut short in late January with a shoulder injury. The three-time All-Star had surgery in April and missed the playoffs for the Knicks. After his surgery, his wife Kendra penned an encouraging and heartfelt message for her husband on Instagram.

“Less than a year ago we were here for ankle surgery. You fought back, became an All star for the 3rd time, then got hurt again. I watched you fight so hard to try to make it back to your team, but I know this is all God’s plan. Your resilience inspires me and I know you’ll be back yet again. I’m so proud of you,” Kendra wrote.

Randle only played 46 games, averaging 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Without Julius Randle in the playoffs and despite the absence of other stars, the team reached the second round of the playoffs. They were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in seven games. With a healthy Randle next season, the Knicks are expected to remain one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.