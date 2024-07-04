In Photos: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife McKenzie cuts 'Mermaid Mommy' vibe rocking $398 seashell bag in Turks and Caicos 

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his wife McKenzie are still on vacation following their anniversary celebration in Italy last month. McKenzie showed off her "Mermaid Mommy" look on the beautiful sandy beach of the Turks and Caicos Islands in the Caribbean.

In a post on Instagram, the soon-to-be mom of five shared several of her photos at the beach. She called it her "Mermaid Mommy" attire complete with a $398 seashell bag courtesy of Cult Gaia.

It's called a Sirena Clutch, with "Sirena" being a Latin word for siren and the Spanish word for mermaid.

"Mermaid Mommy," McKenzie wrote.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his wife McKenzie have been on vacation for a month since the Denver Nuggets' elimination in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary with their four children in Italy, going to places like Venice and Como. They then spent Father's Day in Atlanta, KCP's hometown, before flying to Turks and Caicos to celebrate McKenzie's fifth pregnancy.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and wife to welcome fifth child soon

In a post on Instagram, McKenzie Caldwell-Pope announced that she's pregnant with her fifth child with the now-Orlando Magic shooting guard. The couple is adding another member to their growing family since their wedding in 2016.

Kentavious and McKenzie have four children, named Kenzo, Kentavious Jr., Kendrix and Kendall. She has supported the two-time NBA champion since meeting in Dallas when KCP was with the Detroit Pistons. She was with him when he got traded to the LA Lakers and the Washington Wizards.

The couple moved to Colorado when KCP was traded to the Denver Nuggets in 2022. But after two seasons and a championship in Denver, the family is on the move again after the player had signed a contract with the Orlando Magic.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signs with the Orlando Magic

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope opted out of his contract with the Denver Nuggets to become a free agent this offseason. He decided to leave the 2023 NBA champions and take his talents to Florida, agreeing a three-year $66 million deal with the Orlando Magic.

KCP fits perfectly with a young Magic team looking for championship experience and a starting shooting guard. He joins forces with a bunch of stars like Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero in hopes of getting past the first round of the playoffs next season.

The Magic are not messing around this offseason, locking up Goga Bitadze, Moritz Wagner and Jonathan Isaac. They were one win away from making the second round before collapsing in Game 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They had a double-digit lead but let that slip due to their inexperience.

