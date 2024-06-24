In Photos: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife Mckenzie pairs black swim top with colorful $1,180 shorts at Noah's Ark beach club

Denver Nuggets star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife, Mckenzie Caldwell-Pope, was spotted sporting a $1,180 shorts on a trip to Noah's Ark beach club. She uploaded a couple of photos on her Instagram story showing off the outing and her shorts.

In McKenzie's first story, her friend can be seen recording a short video from the front camera. McKenzie wore a black top and black sunglasses with an olive green frame.

McKenzie Caldwell-Pope's IG story with friends. (Credits: @mckenzieinthemirror/Instagram)

In her second story, Caldwell-Pope's wife shared her friend Lauren's story. She captioned the story referencing her fifth baby.

"Baby number 5 being shy in this pic," McKenzie wrote.

McKenzie Caldwell-Pope shared a friend's story. (Credits: @mckenzieinthemirror/Instagram)

In her third story, McKenzie showed off her Miu Miu crochet shorts. The multicolor shorts are a part of the brand's new summer collection. It costs around € 1,100 (roughly $1,180) on Mytheresa.

McKenzie Caldwell-Pope showing off her shorts and outing location. (Credits: @mckenzieinthemirror/Instagram)

In her last story, she posted the signboard of Noah's Ark beach club, which reads "Noah's Ark Turks and Caicos."

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his wife McKenzie Caldwell-Pope announced fifth pregnancy

Last week, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his wife announced they are having a fifth baby. McKenzie shared the news on Instagram. The couple has been married since 2016 and have four children.

Caldwell-Pope's wife accompanied her announcement post with a caption.

"Adding another chapter to our love story. Baby number 5 coming December 2024," McKenzie wrote.

The post featured a photograph of the couple in a monochrome filter. In one of the pictures, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope can be seen in a casual shirt, standing behind her wife, hugging her as she places her hand on his face. The photo shoot for the announcement was done in Italy during the couple's vacation.