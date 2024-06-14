In Photos: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and wife McKenzie announce 5th pregnancy in classy photoshoot

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his wife McKenzie, announced their fifth pregnancy on Thursday. The couple has been married since 2016 and have four children together – Kenzo, Kentavious Jr., Kendrix and Kendall.

In a post on McKenzie's Instagram account, the couple announced the arrival of the newest member of the family later this year. She called it another chapter of their love story that began years earlier in Dallas where they first met each other.

"Adding another chapter to our love story 🖤 Baby number 5 coming December 2024," McKenzie wrote.

The couple's photoshoot and announcement were made in Italy as they are on vacation to celebrate their wedding anniversary. It was a classy photoshoot in black and white, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope wearing a casual suit and McKenzie in an elegant black strapless dress.

Several players' wives and partners greet McKenzie and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Fans and friends congratulated Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his wife McKenzie for the impending arrival of baby number five. Some of the people who commented on the post were wives and partners of current and former NBA players.

"I swear I was done but y'all are scaring me," Sydel Curry-Lee wrote.

"WOWEWWWWWWWW!!!! BIG MAMA!!!!!! A WHOLE STARTING LINE UP!!!" Callie Rivers-Curry commented.

"Love y’all so much!" Kamiah Adams-Beal replied.

"Congratulations 😍😍😍😍" Kendra Randle remarked.

Some comments on McKenzie Caldwell-Pope's post.

Sydel Curry-Lee is the younger sister of Steph and Seth Curry, and the wife of Damion Lee of the Phoenix Suns. Callie Rivers-Curry is Seth's wife and the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers. Kamiah Adams-Beal and Kendra Randle are the wives of Bradley Beal and Julius Randle, respectively.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope set for a huge offseason

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope set for a huge offseason.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has a $15.4 million player option for next season. The Denver Nuggets will have to pay luxury tax if they want to keep Caldwell-Pope on their roster. If KCP exercises his player option or signs an extension, the Nuggets will be a second tax apron team.

Another option for the two-time NBA champion is to decline his player option to become a free agent this summer. KCP will have plenty of suitors given his championship experience, defense and 3-point shooting. He's already linked with the OKC Thunder, a team that needs the experience and has a lot of cap space.

The Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, and San Antonio Spurs also need a player like KCP and all have the money to pay him a nice contract.

But if he wants to win, Caldwell-Pope's best bet will still be the Nuggets. Their championship window will remain open if they can keep their core intact, something that the ownership might be willing to do.