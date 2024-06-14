McKenzie Caldwell-Pope, wife of Denver Nuggets star and 2-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, recently posted on Instagram reminiscing about Rajon Rondo’s wedding with Latoia Fitzgerald.

Rondo, a two-time champion with the Boston Cetics, recently married his long-term girlfriend in a lavish event that was held in Lake Como, Italy, and attended by a range of NBA celebrities.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his wife were among them, and the wedding saw a number of stars take part in a range of activities. This included James Harden and Kyle Kuzma with their partners, as the group was seen riding a cobalt boat.

McKenzie Caldwell's Instagram post.

Regardless, McKenzie Caldwell-Pope reshared one of the many clips that Fitzgerald had posted on the occasion. The clip was posted two days ago with the following caption:

“Family! #anotherrondoring”

The clip then made its way to Caldwell-Pope’s Instagram story earlier today (June 14) with the caption:

“I honestly want them to get married every year.”

The post was also accompanied with a couple of emojis and gave fans a detailed look into the luxurious wedding.

Rajon Rondo and Latoia Fitzgerald married in lavish settings

As the video shows, the couple got married in an extravagant setting and had a range of stars attend the event. There was a beautiful swimming pool and some picturesque landscapes.

Rajon Rondo and his wife, who have been together since high school, stepped out to the event in a black-and-white luxury car.

Rondo enjoyed a phenomenal career in the NBA — with two championship rings and four All-Star selections. He last played in the NBA back in 2022 and seems to be enjoying his married life now.

McKenzie Caldwell-Pope has enjoyed a stellar career in entrepreneurship and content creation. She boasts more than 83,000 followers on Instagram and regularly posts videos on YouTube related to general life and various fashion trends. The Caldwell-Popes also have three children and are expecting their fourth.