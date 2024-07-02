In Photos: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife Mckenzie pairs orange outfit with $298 shell clutch bag while enjoying family dinner outing

Things have changed in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his wife Mckenzie in the last few weeks. After she announced her pregnancy, the Pope signed a big deal with the Orlando Magic. Just the next day, the mother of four took her children out for a family dinner.

The wife of the two-time NBA champion made sure that she and her children all were ready for the occasion. She wore an orange dress sleeveless dress and proudly posed for the camera holding her baby bump. She matched her dress with a unique $298 shell clutch bag.

Mckenzie Pope also posted pictures of her children on the post. Posting multiple picture pictures on her IG handle, she captioned the post,

“Family dinner.”

McKenzie Caldwell-Pope IG post

Earlier on Monday, Pipe signed a three-year / 66 million deal with the Orlando Magic. KCP’s value has seen a massive rise since he won his first championship with the Lakers in 2020. After he won his second title with the Nuggets, Pope became more than a role player for the team.

He is definitely a big pick for the Magic who had their best season in 2023-24 after well over a decade. The addition of a premier shooting guard and an elite three-point shooter will have a massive impact on the young Magic team. Pope also has a player option in his third year.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope wife Mckenzie pregnant with fifth child

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his wife McKenzie already share four children. But it seems like that couple is not done yet expanding the family. Last week on Thursday, McKenzie shared the news that she is pregnant with her fifth child.

In an Instagram post on June 14, the wife of the two-time NBA champion posted a series of pictures with her husband. She also held her baby bump while posing for pictures with Pope.

“Adding another chapter to our love story. Baby number 5 coming December 2024,” she wrote in the caption.

The NBA shooting guard has been married to McKenzie for 8 years now. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and McKenzie met each other when he was still playing for the Detroit Pistons. They met at a bar in Dallas and later the former Nuggets player called her to watch a Pistons game.

“After we spoke for a while he invited me to come see him play,” McKenzie told Brides.com in a 2017 interview. “I had no idea what he meant, but he explained he played for the Pistons and was in town for a game. I went, and we’ve been together ever since.”

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and McKenzie Pope already share four children. He has three sons Kenzo, Kentavious Jr., and Kendrix. Last year in August, Pope and McKenzie welcomed daughter Kendell into the family.

