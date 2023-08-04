Kevin Durant and his shoe line with Nike have been a very popular choice for sneakerheads for years. The two-time NBA champion is looking to add another version of the KD3 line through a retro sneaker 'Aunt Pearl'.

The 'Aunt Pearl' comes with its traditional pink-themed colorway as it was the promise he made to himself:

“I made a promise to myself to always honor my Aunt Pearl for the example she set, and the encouragement she gave me to follow my dreams,” said Durant in a 2014 interview.

The real Aunt Pearl was KD's guardian when his mother, Wanda Pratt, was busy juggling different jobs. The young Durant would watch cartoons with Aunt Pearl and make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches together.

Durant made a promise to Aunt Pearl that whenever he would share his accomplishments in basketball. Unfortunately, she had to deal with lung cancer and had to settle with watching KD on television before passing away in 2020.

The 'Aunt Pearl' KD line was first launched in 2011 with the KD 4. This time around, the shoe line goes a year back and makes a colorway with the KD 3 shoe.

Kevin Durant and his lifetime deal with Nike

Kevin Durant made history as one of the three players to sign a lifetime shoe deal alongside Michael Jordan and LeBron James. This contract with Nike was signed just this April 2023.

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership,” Durant said in a press release. “We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically.

"We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal.”

The relationship between Durant and Nike has been long-standing since 2007 and has released 15 different sets of shoes.

Along with the lifetime shoe deal are the other apparels and philanthropic collaborations with Durant.

The 34-year-old forward was recently acquired by the Phoenix Suns through trade and hopes to deliver a championship in Arizona alongside Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton and Bradley Beal.

