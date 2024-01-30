IN PHOTOS: Lakers' Austin Reaves debuts stunning ‘Valentine's Day’ AR1 kicks against the Rockets

Last season, Austin Reaves emerged as one of the unlikely stars in the NBA. After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, the LA Lakers took a chance on the young talent and have not regretted it a bit.

Soon after, Reaves signed his first signature shoe deal with a Chinese sports brand called Rigorer and released AR1, his first line of signature sneakers.

Reaves and Rigorer have released AR1 in multiple colorways including Lakers’ purple and gold. After the release of “Snowman”, “Milkyway” "Showtime" and “Cocoon”, Rigorer is set to drop AR1’s newest version “Valentine’s Day” ahead of Chinese New Year.

Reaves unveiled the latest AR1 “Valentine’s Day” in the game against the Houston Rockets. The latest version of AR1 comes in light pink and features a rose design on the upper inside the Rigorer logo, representing Valentine’s Day.

The tongue features the branding logo along with “Austin” text written on it. Just like the previous versions of the sneaker, Reaves’ own branding logo “AR” in flash design is featured on the heel.

AR1 comes in multiple colors and is priced at $100. Sneaker lovers can buy the sneakers from Rigorer's official website.

Reaves signed with Rigorer in April 2022 and took a partnership stake in the company. The deal is set to earn the Lakers' star player seven figures. He will also earn from the royalties that come after selling his signature sneakers.

On a different note, the Rockets defeated the Lakers 135-119 in Toyota Center. Reaves scored eight points along with five assists in 30 minutes in the game.

Austin Reaves becomes the first NBA player to sign signature shoe deal with Rigorer

After signing with the Chinese sneakers brand, the company announced the release of the first Austin Reaves signature shoe in Aug. 2023. According to the reports, the idea behind the new partnership was to provide sneaker enthusiasts with a high-quality basketball shoe without a hefty price.

Reaves and Rigorer released AR1, Reaves’ first signature shoe in pastel pink and “Ice Cream” colorway. AR1 blends the performance and the aesthetics along with Reaves’ journey to stardom.

Austin Reaves Signature Shoes Rigorer AR1

The shoe features an unprecedented bubble lacing technology that allows the players to stay clear of the lace bites. The midsole features ShowTime technology foam that allows the players to make low cuts but also provides them with high and quick energy to recover.

AR1 also features a TPU heel for enhanced stability on the court to prevent any injury to the player.

In conversation with The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the LA Lakers star told the NBA Insider that he still can’t get around the fact that he has his own signature shoe:

“If you’d have told me I’d have my own signature shoe at 18, I’d have looked at you and called you a liar. There’s probably like 20 some people in the NBA who have a signature shoe so honestly I’m blessed.”

In 2022, Reaves became the first NBA player to sign with Rigorer, and has been playing in his signature shoe since the 2022-23 season. Reaves has joined the list of growing NBA players signing with Chinese sports brands.

Recently, reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic signed a new deal with Chinese brand 361 Degrees after parting ways with Nike.

