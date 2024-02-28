In Photos: LeBron James crushes intense open gym workout with Cavaliers co-owner Myles Garrett

LeBron James maintains a close relationship with some of the best athletes in the world. Recently, he had a workout session with Cleveland Browns' defensive end, Myles Garrett. The two were photographed working out together while the NFL was going through an off-season.

Conditioning has been the biggest weapon of James' career. His ability to keep his body in shape has helped him become one of the fittest NBA stars. This has also prevented him from suffering any serious injuries in his career. The LA Lakers star's conditioning has helped him prolong his career.

Garrett, who's part-owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, made the most of his time by having a workout with James. The two have shared a genuine friendship, and the NFL star has also shared his desire to be like the NBA star in his league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Look at the photos below from James' Instagram post to see how the two athletes performed their workout.

"IRON SHARPENS IRON!! Big Bro & Big Lil Bro getting after it! Giving him the full Blueprint and more!" James captioned the post.

The NFL offseason is quite long, and there's a chance that the two will have plenty more workout sessions. James has also shown no signs of slowing down, so he could reach out to Garrett and have a workout throughout the season.

You might also be interested in reading this: Stephen A. Smith dubs LeBron James as most 'disrespected' current athlete minutes after ripping Lakers' superstar for deleting tweet

Garrett pays tribute to LeBron James

Garrett has solidified his name in the NFL's record books by winning the franchise's first AFC Defensive Player of the Year award. After being awarded, he didn't let the moment pass to pay tribute to LeBron James.

"To the city of Cleveland, this one's for you!" Garrett said as he accepted the award.

"We're gonna bring home something bigger next time."

Expand Tweet

This was a reference to what James screamed when the Cavs won the title in 2016. They overcame a 3-1 deficit against a Golden State Warriors team that won 73 games.

Their win against the Warriors changed the trajectory of the NBA. The following season, Golden State recruited Kevin Durant and formed a superteam. But that didn't stop the Cavs from trying to stop them from winning a title. Unfortunately, the star power of Durant and the others were too much.

Going back to Garrett, he received praise from James after earning his third 1st Team All-Pro selection. The Lakers star posted a tribute to the NFL star on his Instagram story.

James congratulates Garrett on social media

Also read: WATCH: LeBron James sends signed LA Lakers ‘package’ for Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter after NBA opening night greeting