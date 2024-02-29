IN PHOTOS: LeBron James dazzles in ACRONYM x Nike Lunar Force 1 before crushing Clippers

LeBron James went vintage on the LA Clippers on Wednesday. After trailing by as many as 21 points in the game, the LA Lakers star put on a dazzling performance in the fourth quarter to seal the game for the team. But it seems like James was game-ready even before the game started.

The four-time NBA champion entered the arena in ACRONYM Nike Lunar Force 1 low. Before the game, James was seen entering the facility in black joggers, which he had paired with a black hoodie. However, what stood out was his Nike Lunar Force 1.

Nike Lunar Force 1 is one of the toughest shoes from Nike, and the Acronym Nike Lunar Force 1 low is the latest addition to the series. The upper is made of suede leather in a black colorway, which is accentuated by the white-colored zip on the outside.

The sole is made of durable rubber with a white colorway and Air written on it. The heel of Acronym Nike Lunar Force 1 is designed with a shining patch that adds to the aesthetic of the shoe. The zip hardware is another feature that stands out in ACRONYM Nike Lunar Force 1.

The shoe is the result of the collaboration between Nike and the German brand ACRONYM, which does business in outdoor gear. The shoe is available at retail stores and online for $200.

The Lakers defeated the Clippers in a fourth-quarter thriller. They won the game by 116-112, behind their leader, LeBron James. The four-time MVP came clutch when the Lakers needed scoring from their superstar player.

James scored 34 points on 13 of 21 shooting from the field. He also rained three-pointers, connecting 7 of 12 from beyond the arc. This was the Lakers' 32nd win of the season in 60 games.

LeBron James signature sneakers to get a makeover from Kith Treats and Fruity Pebbles

Original Cereal Soft Serve has decided to collaborate with LeBron James, Nike and Fruity PEBBLES cereal. The company has decided to collaborate with the companies for the National Cereal Day ahead of the release of anticipated LeBron James shoes.

The sports giant is set to release the Nike LeBron 4, which comes in the “Fruity Pebbles” colorway. This is the third sneaker collaboration between James and the allies. Different cereal bowls and ceramic cereal bowls have been released ahead of the sneaker release.

Kith Treats will also be offering an in-store experience for the fans in flagship locations in Manhattan & West Hollywood. They will also showcase LeBron James’ favorite dessert flavors and his favorite cereal from childhood. Kith Treats will also release a special ice cream menu on March 1.