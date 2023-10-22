In Photos: LeBron James & Savannah James share pictures from daughter Zhuri James' 9th birthday celebration

When LeBron James is not dominating on the basketball court at 38 years of age, he spends time with Savanah James and the rest of his family. Since being married in 2003, the couple has remained strong throughout the years while raising their three children.

The whole family is in the middle of a birthday celebration for the youngest member, Zhuri James. The daughter of LeBron and Savannah James turned nine years old on Sunday.

In celebration, LeBron James and his family uploaded pictures on their Instagram stories.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bryce James' Instagram story post: Zhuri James birthday greeting

Savannah James' Instagram story post: Zhuri James birthday greeting

Bronny James' Instagram story post: Zhuri James birthday greeting

LeBron James' Instagram story post: Zhuri James birthday greeting

Despite the family's busy schedule whether it's basketball or business ventures, they made sure to take time to celebrate Zhuri James' special day.

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, talked about Zhuri James

The Lakers star's wife talked about the time her youngest child "scared" her in an article from The Cut's Sylvia Obell.

"Maybe last year, sometime, we were sitting watching TV and having a conversation," James said, "and all of a sudden she says, 'Mommy, I want to be just like you ... you dress so good and you do your makeup so good and you're just so cool and you can dance ...' It was all the things that were appealing to a 7-year-old at the time. It scared me, to be honest."

Savannah James didn't expand on her comments, but she could have found the moment "scary" simply because of how fast her daughter is growing up. Talking about makeup and being cool are all things that a growing child will start to consider as he/she gets older over time.

Be that as it may, Zhuri James picked a great model to look up to in her mother, who happens to be fashionable based on her Instagram posts.

Moreover, Savannah James also talked about how proud she is of how her kids with LeBron James turned out, as per an article from USA Today's Cydney Henderson.

"I am most proud of the humans whom I've created," James said. "They are amazing. They surprise me every day just with how intelligent and kind and amazing they are. I pat myself on the back, as well as give high-fives to my husband, because I tell him all the time, 'We did that. We did that.'"

When it comes to it, it's easy to see why the children of the James couple turned out well with how the two carry themselves.