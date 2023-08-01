In Photos: LeBron James' wife Savannah spotted rocking rare Travis Scott x Air Jordan shoes with daughter Zhuri

From Highsnobiety's article by Morgan Smith, LeBron James' wife Savannah James was spotted at Giorgio Baldi for a family dinner. She arrived at the restaurant with her daughter, Zhuri James, while donning a fashionable look.

LeBron James' wife Savannah James

According to the article, James' olive green bucket is from Prada while her BAPE tie-dye jacket was paired with a brown t-shirt underneath. The denim cargo jeans on the other hand are from The Attico brand.

She also brought a brown handbag to go along with her fit and finished it all off by donning Travis Scott's "Reverse Mocha" Air Jordan 1 Low shoes.

Savannah James wearing the famous rappers' collaborative shoes with Jordan can be seen as a celebration of the recent release of Utopia, Scott's fourth solo album.

Some would say that they don't see themselves wearing something as stylish as LeBron James' wife just pulled off with. Be that as it may, this recent look for Savannah James goes in line with her trend of creative outfits.

Whether she's spotted outside or courtside watching her husband play for the Los Angeles Lakers, Savannah James loves the appeal of dressing up fashionably. She is often regarded as one of the most fashionable NBA wives with her choice of attire and creativity to boot.

LeBron James' wife Savannah James supports her husband's historic NBA moment by showing up in a stylish suit

On the night that LeBron James made NBA history against the Oklahoma City Thunder while playing in front of the Los Angeles Lakers crowd, Savannah James was amongst many that stood out on the famous occasion.

For the game, Savannah James wore a dazzling Schiaparelli suit, according to Footwear News' Amina Ayoud. The suit was designed with a white striped blazer along with golden buttons. The impressive suit was paired with white trousers to make the outfit look whole.

Savannah James accessorized her look with a white leather square purse with gold linings, perfectly complementing her outfit. To complete her ensemble, she wore golden heels that matched the color tones of her suit.

In addition to ensuring that her outfit stood out, Savannah James made sure that her suit served as a form of celebration for her husband's historic achievement in the NBA.

During the game, LeBron James was able to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time scoring record. As of now, James holds the record for a total of 38, 652 points.

