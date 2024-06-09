In Photos: Luka Doncic arrives at TD Garden with strong message written on his Air Jordan T-shirt ahead of game vs Celtics

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic arrived at TD Garden for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. The star is ready for another challenge and sent a strong message to the Boston Celtics and the fans. Doncic wore an Air Jordan shirt with an interesting memo ahead of the game.

In Game 1, the Mavs struggled with Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 20 points off the bench in his return. The Celtics dismantled Dallas 107-89 in Game 1 on Thursday. Doncic didn't show his usual game as he had only one assist despite scoring 30 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Doncic will try to win another game on the road to prevent the Celtics from going 2-0. The Slovenian star showed up with a Jordan shirt that had large text on the back that read, "Be more prepared than anyone else."

Doncic wears a shirt with a strong message ahead of Game 2

Former Mavs player roots for Luka Doncic to win the finals

Fans have made their picks on which team will win the best-of-seven NBA Finals. Christian Wood, a former Dallas Maverick, posted on social media about how he's rooting for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to win the championship this year.

"I want Luka and KY to win a chip those my dawgs.. who yall got winning the finals?" Wood posted.

Wood only played for one season with the Mavs. The shooting big man spent the 2022-23 season in Dallas where he was supposed to be the third option. But his stint with the team didn't work out. Dallas missed the postseason despite trading for Irving.

Wood averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Mavs. He only had 17 starts, and the team expected him to take over the sixth-man role. The big man also shot 51.5%, including 37.6% from beyond the arc.

