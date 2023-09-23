In Photos: Magic Johnson captured with his three children in rare occurrence as his family attends Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

Magic Johnson is one of the biggest and most famous advocates for people who are infected with HIV and AIDS. Recently, the former NBA superstar was spotted at an event in Beverly Hills, California with his three children EJ Johnson, Andre Johnson, Elisa Johnson, and his wife Cookie Johnson.

The event they were spotted in was the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS which was held on September 21st. It was held under the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation which focuses on helping and caring for people who have HIV and AIDS.

Several famous stars attended the event including Angela Basset, Paris Jackson, and Samuel L. Jackson. But perhaps the biggest star of the night was the LA Lakers legend, Magic Johnson who attended with his family.

Take a look at some of the photos showcasing Johnson, his children, his wife, and some of the other stars who attended the event.

Magic Johnson attending the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

It is worth noting that Magic and his wife Cookie Johnson were not just attending the event. They were also there to be honored with the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award.

Johnson has been a well-known advocate for people who have HIV and AIDS as he was forced to retire from the NBA because of HIV in 1991.

What was Magic Johnson's career like when he was forced to retire

On November 7, 1991, Johnson made the shocking announcement that he was HIV positive and was leaving the league immediately.

During the 1990-91 NBA season, Magic Johnson was only 31 years old and was averaging 19.4 points, 12.5 assists, and 7.0 rebounds. He was still at the prime of his career and was in a position to help the LA Lakers win additional championships.

At that point, he was already a five-time NBA champion with the most recent one coming in 1988. He had just won his third NBA MVP award in 1990 and was still holding the record for the most assists in the league, a record that John Stockton would break during the 1994-95 NBA season.

He would eventually come back in the 1995-96 season at the age of 36 to play 32 games and averaged 14.6 points, almost 7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds before finally putting an end to his professional playing days.

One cannot help but wonder how many more personal accolades and championships Magic could have won had his career not been cut short by his illness.

