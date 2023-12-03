In Photos: Magic Johnson with wife Cookie Johnson attend LAFC's exciting Western Conference Finals win vs Houston Dynamo

LA Lakers legend and NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has continued to remain involved in sports even after retiring from basketball in 1996. However, instead of playing, his involvement in sports is limited to the business end of things, as he is a part-owner of several LA-based sports franchises.

One of the teams that he has a stake in is the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), which plays in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

LAFC recently played one of its most important games as it faced the Houston Dynamo in the MLS Conference Finals. LAFC won 2-0 to clinch a spot in the finals where it will face the Columbus Crew.

Magic was in attendance Saturday along with his wife Cookie Johnson. The couple took the time to snap some photos, which Johnson later shared to his Instagram page. He congratulated his team for advancing to the finals for the second year in a row.

Magic Johnson is a successful businessman who owns several sports teams

Earvin "Magic" Johnson is without a doubt one of the best and most successful players to ever suit up for an NBA team. However, basketball is not the only thing he is successful in, as Johnson has extended that success well beyond his playing days and into his business ventures.

According to an article by Matt Craig, that was posted on Forbes on Oct. 29, Johnson is now a billionaire with a net worth of $1.2 billion. Part of his business empire are stakes with the LA Dodgers (MLB), LA Sparks (WNBA) and the Washington Commanders (NFL).

Aside from having part-ownership in these teams, he also owns the investment company known as the Magic Johnson Enterprises. His company invests in various businesses that range from fast-food restaurants to cinemas.

Johnson is joined by Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only NBA stars to be classified as billionaires

