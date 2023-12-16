Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been impressive so far for the Miami Heat coming in as an underrated 18th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. The former UCLA Bruin knows his way inside the basketball court and he also knows how to party.

Recent photos from Offset's 32nd birthday on December 14th surfaced with Jaquez Jr. spotted having a great time at the party. He was seen with a new girl who has not yet been identified. His known ex-girlfriend is Ciera Muscarells, who is a track and field athlete.

Offset pulled out all the stops for his party in Miami and was partying until the wee hours of the morning. According to TMZ, the party went to hotspots in Coco, Miami and Playa.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. was seen at Offset's party right after the Miami Heat won against the Chicago Bulls at the Kaseya Center

Joining Jaquez Jr. at the party were some stars and notable guests, such as producer Southside, Justin Combs, Ari Fletcher, and Miami Heat players Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Thomas Bryant.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. came from a game against the Chicago Bulls, which the Miami Heat lost by eight points, 116-124. In that NBA Eastern Conference matchup, he led the team with 22 points, four points and four assists. The Heat face the same team on December 16 at the Kaseya Center.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. considering joining the NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Jamei Jaquez Jr.'s career in the NBA has been off to a good start as he averages 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He was able to hit a career-high of 24 points against the Indiana Pacers back on November 30 and his trend has been going upward.

Also known as a good dunker, people are clamoring for him to join the upcoming 2023 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest in Utah on February 18. According to a report by the Miami Herald, Jaquez Jr. said:

“The dunk contest is something that everybody loves,” Jaquez said. “It’s a lot of fun. I’d definitely consider doing it, for sure.”

The former Pac-12 Player of the Year can dunk like the best in the league.

“I don’t know, I guess people just haven’t really watched me play, honestly,” Jaquez said. “You ask anybody who played on my high school team, they’ll tell you all the things that I used to do in high school. If you go watch back some of my high school games at Camarillo High School, we would just throw lobs after the backboard to me like it was the Globetrotters.”

For now, there is no word yet if Jaime Jaquez Jr. is confirmed to join the NBA Slam Dunk Contest but for sure, the intention is clear and basketball fans await if the league will follow through.