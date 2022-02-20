Ranking the Top 5 NBA Slam Dunk Contests of All-time

The annual NBA dunk contest scheduled during All-Star weekend usually generates a buzz that is difficult to top, particularly if a heated showdown is anticipated to happen.

Over the years, millions of basketball fans have been treated to aerial displays of power, finesse and sheer athleticism at this event.

While the impact of a slam varies among viewers, some dunks have become legendary because of their beauty and significance.

The NBA All-Star Dunk Competition has spanned nearly four decades already. There are certainly unforgettable dunks that always come up in conversations.

Several of these dunks have impacted future slam artists and even casual basketball fans. As this year’s dunk showcase is about to get underway, it’s also time to rank a few of the most remarkable slams ever.

5 of the most iconic NBA Dunk Duels

#5 1986 Dominique Wilkins vs Spud Webb

Spud Webb sensationally pulled off an upset to dethrone the defending champion and Atlanta Hakws teammate Dominique Wilkins in 1986. [Photo: Sports Illustrated]

A duel that still gets remembered once in a while every time there is a dunk contest. The battle was between good friends and Atlanta Hawks teammates, Dominique Wilkins and Spud Webb.

Wilkins, the defending champ, was known for his rim-rattling windmill dunks. Several of his two-handed slams were things of beauty, matching power and execution in a manner almost too impressive to be true.

The undersized Spud Webb instantly became the crowd favorite. At only 5’7, Webb relied on his unimaginable vertical leap and creativity to try to pull off an upset. Webb finally pulled the rug from beneath Wilkins’ feet with his last dunk.

Spud Webb won the 1986 Slam Dunk Contest against returning champ and teammate, Dominique Wilkins #OTD in Hawks HistorySpud Webb won the 1986 Slam Dunk Contest against returning champ and teammate, Dominique Wilkins #OTD in Hawks History ⤵️ Spud Webb won the 1986 Slam Dunk Contest against returning champ and teammate, Dominique Wilkins 🏆 https://t.co/hRpnFTigEy

The athletically gifted point guard slammed the ball to the floor before it bounced off the backboard. With perfect timing and jaw-dropping grace, Spud Webb caught the ball mid-air and slammed it home to dethrone Wilkins.

#4 1984 Larry Nance vs Julius Erving

Larry Nance (#22) shocked the NBA with the league's first-ever dunking crown over Julius Erving and Clyde Drexler. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

The All-Star and Dunk events would not have become realities without their origins in the ABA 1976 Dunk Contest.

In that competition, a young Julius Erving captured the nation’s attention and imagination with a sensational win over George Gervin and David Thompson, among others.

When the NBA decided to incorporate the event in 1984, it was only fitting that Dr. J of the Philadelphia 76ers would be back to try and win the inaugural slam crown.

Julius Erving brought out the original free-throw line dunk. It’s a move that has been imitated by many, including the guy that was credited for popularizing the move, Michael Jordan.

On this date in 1984: Larry Nance edged Dr. J to win the first ever @NBA dunk contest On this date in 1984: Larry Nance edged Dr. J to win the first ever @NBA dunk contest👀👀👀 https://t.co/FpEWJdGK5m

Larry Nance, however, had other plans and became the NBA’s first-ever dunk champion. He bested Erving, the towering Ralph Sampson and then rookie-phenom Clyde Drexler.

