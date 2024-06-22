In Photos: Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan cuts a cool figure in all-black ensemble linking up with Kyle Kuzma at Amiri fashion show

NBA legend Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, rocked a cool figure in an all-black ensemble at the Amiri fashion show held amid the grand flora of Jardin des Plantes in Paris, France. Marcus also linked up with Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma, who featured in a white outfit at the event on Thursday.

Marcus shared various photos and videos of the glamorous event on his Instagram stories.

Marcus Jordan also shared snaps with the founder of Amiri, Mike Amiri, and congratulated him for the glamorous event.

"My brother...another amazing show in the book...Congrats 🎉," Marcus captioned.

Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan clears the air about breakup with Larsa Pippen

Marcus Jordan was reportedly spotted with a mystery woman at the Amiri fashion show in Paris after recently breaking up with his controversial ex, Larsa Pippen. Amid rumors of him dating the mystery woman, Marcus cleared the air regarding his dating life via a story on his Instagram.

"Stop playin' with me. That 'mystery woman' is not my gf nor are we dating. I'm single AF. Larsa Pippen & I are not together rn, but we're always good," Marcus wrote.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen reportedly broke up earlier this year after dating for over 18 months. The pair tried to rekindle their romance after breaking up, but they ultimately chose to stay friends. This was the first time Marcus commented on their breakup, while Pippen previously explained why they were no longer together.

“I just think we’re on a different journey, you know?” Pippen said, via Page Six. “I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing and what he’s doing, you know? I want him to be happy. He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me.”

Marcus (33) and Larsa's (49) relationship was a controversial one due to their 16-year age difference and also because of their connection to the Chicago Bulls' 1990s dynasty via its most famous players.

Marcus is Michael Jordan's son, while Larsa Pippen is the ex-wife of Jordan's championship teammate Scottie Pippen. Larsa was married to Scottie for 24 years, from 1997 till their divorce in 2021.