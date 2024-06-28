In Photos: Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan shares mom Juanita Jordan's birthday scenes from Bahamas

Hall of Famer Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, recently traveled to the Bahamas to celebrate his mom, Juanita Vanoy's birthday. Vanoy, who is the ex-wife of six-time NBA champ Michael Jordan, celebrated her 65th birthday on Jun. 13 and kept the celebrations going all month long.

In a post on her Instagram story, she shouted out her friends and family for helping her celebrate her birthday throughout the month. Last weekend, she pulled up to the Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game to watch Angel Reese and Catilin Clark compete. The game was one of several Sky games that Vanoy has attended this season, with the moment marking the latest chapter of her birthday celebration.

Her birthday celebration continued this week with a trip to the Bahamas with her daughter Jasmine, and her grandkids. Marcus Jordan also pulled up to surprise his mom, capturing the moment on his Instagram story.

In the video, he can be seen knocking on the door, with his mom jumping up to celebrate her son's arrival. Along with the video, Marcus wrote:

"I heard my mama's tryna keep her bday celebration going. Everybody knows it's not a party until I arrive."

Check out some of the screenshots from Marcus' story below as he and his family celebrated his mom's birthday.

Looking at the busy summer Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan has been having amid Bahamas trip for his mom's birthday

This summer has been an incredibly busy one for Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, he and his brother Jeffrey joined other family members in the Dominican Republic for a vacation.

At the time, Marcus gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the vacation. In one instance the family can be seen enjoying a night out at the club, while on a different day, they took buggy tours around the island. Marcus and Jeffrey also got some time in on the golf course.

While it didn't appear as though Michael Jordan or his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy attended, extended family members such as cousins were in attendance. Shortly after the trip, Michael Jordan's son joined his dad on a trip to the 23XI Racing HQ in North Carolina.

The new state-of-the-art facility is being hailed as one of the best in the racing industry, with Marcus giving fans a glimpse at the 23XI HQ workout room.

Almost immediately after his trip to the 23XI Racing HQ, Marcus traveled to France for the Men's Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. While the summer appears to have been a busy one for the Trophy Room founder, it's clear that fans enjoy getting a behind-the-scenes look at his life.

