IN PHOTOS: Nikola Jokic debuts flashy 361 Degrees' signature shoe design ahead of Lakers-Nuggets showdown

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will play against the LA Lakers in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. During practice for Game 3, fans saw the two-time MVP sport his signature shoe with the Chinese brand, 361 Degrees, in a different colorway.

Throughout the season, Jokic has been seen donning various colorways of his signature shoe, showcasing his style both on and off the court. Look at the photos below to see the details on the recent edition of his shoes.

The pair is in a purple colorway with a touch of green on the soles. The shoe tongue has his logo, which resembles a joker. The color matches the dominant colors of the famed arch-nemesis of the fictional character, Batman. The Joker usually wears a purple suit in graphic novels, video games, television and film adaptations.

The green comes from the hair that the famous villain usually has. The shoe also has a hint of red on the soles. The name "Joker" is also placed on the upper right side of the shoe.

The colorway isn't available on the brand's website. It could be an upcoming release for his shoes.

When did Nikola Jokic sign with 361 Degrees?

Before Nikola Jokic was signed with the Chinese brand, he was with Nike for quite some time. However, he left Nike and signed with 361 Degrees last December 2023. According to reports, the two-time MVP signed a multi-year deal with the brand. However, the actual figures were never released to the public.

Jokic is by far, the biggest name that represents the brand. As reports about his departure from Nike were released, he was seen wearing a basketball shoe from 361 Degrees. The All-Star center wore the ° Big3 Future CQT.

Who are the NBA players signed with the brand?

Aside from the 2023 Finals MVP, other NBA players are signed with the brand. Jokic's teammates, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are both signed with the brand. Additionally, Lakers guard Spencer Dinwiddie is under contract with 361 Degrees.

Out of the other three players, only Gordon and Dinwiddie have signature shoes. For KCP, it's unknown if the brand plans to release a signature shoe for him.

