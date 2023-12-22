In Photos: Nikola Jokic shows love for horses in bone-chilling temperature of New York ahead of game against Nets

There's no denying the fact that Nikola Jokic has a soft spot for horses. Fans know that the Denver Nuggets center enjoys spending time with his horses back in Serbia during the offseason. This time, he was seen taking advantage of his schedule while in New York to visit a few horses.

The Nuggets are scheduled for a game against the Brooklyn Nets tonight, and Jokic made the most of the opportunities given to him. He visited Yonkers Raceway, a racecourse 30 minutes away from the Barclays Center. On top of that, Jokic looked like he wasn't bothered by the cold.

Take a look at some of the photos taken during his visit.

Luckily for Jokic, he visited the venue last night. This way, he wouldn't have to be stressed about getting to the arena on time before the game.

The two-time Finals MVP truly loves horses. Dating back to 2021, he was asked about why he was so entranced by horses.

"Since I started loving horses, it put me in some other dimension and makes me feel very good," Jokic said. "I spend a little bit more time with them because you can find a way to talk to them. That's what I want to do when I finish my career.

"I like the smell of them. The best feeling ever is when you feed them. The sound of them eating in the stable is the best sound you can ever hear."

Over the summer, his teammate, Aaron Gordon, got a chance to see a closer look at Jokic's life back in Serbia. Which mostly revolves around him taking care of and watching his horses compete in races.

Nikola Jokic leaves Nike for Chinese brand

Nike wasn't able to capitalize on Nikola Jokic's popularity while he was with them. Since starting his NBA career, the Serbian big man has played in Nikes. The company wasn't able to give Jokic a signature shoe, despite being a two-time MVP However, that won't be the case anymore, as he signed a new deal with a Chinese brand, 361°.

The company already had Gordon under contract, which could have been one significant reason for how they were able to sign the All-Star center. In their recent 113-104 win against the Toronto Raptors, Jokic wore an unreleased high-top model.

Details on his contract with the brand haven't been reported, but sources say that he signed a multi-year deal. Jokic's move is a significant addition for international brands that compete against some of the top brands.

