In Photos: Nina Westbrook shares Russell Westbrook getting crunk at his 35th birthday bash in LA

Celebrating his 35th birthday in style, former league MVP Russell Westbrook threw quite a bash in Los Angeles that captured the attention of his followers and basketball fans. Nina Earl Westbrook, his wife, posted on her social media page a glimpse of how the nine-time NBA all-star enjoyed his special day through some lively photos and videos.

At 35 years old, Russell Westbrook made as much as $339 million in career earnings and if he chooses to splurge on his hard-earned money, it would be on his birthday.

Russell Westbrook at 35 years old has accumulated success in the basketball court including a selection to the NBA's 75th anniversary team

In the photos, the couple was wearing all-white clothes with the party attendees, suggesting the theme of the birthday bash.

Russell and Nina Westbrook dance the night away in Los Angeles

In the videos posted by Nina, Russell can be seen having the time of his life with his loved ones and close friends, dancing the night away.

Among his guests on the party is Chris Paul of the Golden State Warriors who was also a part of the LA Clippers last decade.

So far this 2023-24 season, Russell Westbrook has been averaging 14.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.9 steals. The LA Clippers have a 3-6 record and are on a five-game losing streak. Seeing the former UCLA Bruin enjoy his birthday when his team is struggling suggests that there is more to life than just playing basketball.

Who is Nina Earl, Russell Westbrook's wife?

Nina Earl Westbrook married Russell Westbrook in an intimate ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel in August 2015. The couple has three children: Noah, Skye and Jrdyn.

Nina Earl was born on January 16, 1989, in Southern, California. She was a college athlete and played basketball for the UCLA Bruins. Both Nina and Russell met in college where they both played basketball at that time. It was only in 2007 when they began dating.

Nina pursued her academics and earned a degree in psychology and a master's in clinical psychology. She is also a licensed marriage and family therapist, an entrepreneur and the founder of Bene, a website focusing on mental health workshops and self-care tips for women.

Over the years, Nina has been an advocate of mental health, emphasizing the importance of self-care especially for women of color. She and Russell run the Why Not? Foundation, a non-profit organization, dedicated to empowering underprivileged kids and communities.

Being a public figure, Nina has faced challenges such as online harassment and even death threats directed at her and her family due to Russell's performance on the basketball court. While she is learning how to tune out the negativity, she shared her main challenge is shielding their children from such harrassment.