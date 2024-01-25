IN PHOTOS: No All-Star game, no problem as Nike drops eye-catching new "All-Star" Ja 1 colorway

The Nike Ja 1 "Day One" colorway was released on April 19, 2023, to continue building the excitement around the Memphis Grizzlies star. Interestingly, a new colorway called "All-Star" was revealed. It is scheduled to hit store shelves on Feb. 16, 2024, to celebrate this year's All-Star Weekend. The new colorway is priced at $140. Here's a look.

The new colorway certainly gives off that NBA All-Star feeling, giving its colorful aesthetic from all facets of the sneakers. It features bright crimson, wolf grey, racer blue, black, bright mandarin and volt. This new colorway of the Nike Ja 1 makes it immediately stand out from the rest of the signature shoe line's colorways.

Ja Morant hasn't participated in this year's NBA All-Star game due to a season-ending subluxation of his right shoulder. However, this new colorway brings excitement whenever he steps on the court.

Morant's first signature shoe is considered a quality pair of sneakers that prioritizes good traction and cushioning. The shoe's traction uses a sturdy rubber outsole, while its cushioning features a Phylon midsole with a Zoom Air unit.

The sneakers also use quality materials like synthetic leather, TPU reinforcements and synthetic upper with a mixture of textiles.

Shoe brand in full support of Memphis Grizzlies star following its release of the Nike Ja 1

On Dec. 5, 2022, Nike announced it was working on a signature shoe for Ja Morant, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. This was following the departure of Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving.

However, months after releasing the Nike Ja 1, Morant was in a problematic situation off the court when he flashed a firearm live on Instagram. It resulted in a 25-game suspension, with fans initially thinking his partnership with Nike was in peril.

Be that as it may, Nike released the following statement showing full support for the young superstar amid controversy:

"We are pleased that Ja is taking accountability and priotizing his well-being. We will continue to support him on and off the court."

Nike didn't want to make any drastic decisions with Morant's signature shoe line still being fresh in release at the time of his 25-game suspension.

Ja Morant reacted to Royce O'Neale rocking his Nike Ja 1 signature sneakers

During a Brooklyn Nets shootaround back on Oct. 12, 2023, forward Royce O'Neale was seen wearing a pair of the Nike Ja 1. He garnered a reaction from the two-time NBA All-Star via X.

From the image, O'Neale looks to be wearing the "Light Smoke Grey" colorway. It has a mixture of black, white, light smoke grey, phantom, light bone and photon dust for its color aesthetic.

At the time, Ja Morant was still under his 25-game suspension. He finally returned to the court on Dec. 19, 2023, against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant put up 34 points (12-of-24 shooting), eight assists, six rebounds and two steals.

