IN PHOTOS: Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic enjoys day out in $75,000,000 Dr. Seuss Experience in Santa Monica with her children

Paul George's wife, Daniela Rajic, had a memorable family outing in Santa Monica recently. The mother of three enjoyed a fan day with her children at Dogtown.

Daniela and her children visited the $75,000,000 Theodor Seuss Geisel's Dr. Seuss Experience in California. Rajiv was joined by her friend Sarah Patterson and her children.

Sarah Patterson is the wife of Patrick Patterson, who was Paul George's LA Clippers' teammate. The George and Patterson families are close and are often spotted spending family time together. Rajic shared pictures and videos of the family spending some fun time together.

Daniela Rajic's IG Story

Theodor Seuss Geisel, who is also popularly known as Dr. Seuss, was an American children's book author and cartoonist. He wrote over five dozen books, which are popular among children and their parents.

The Dr. Seuss Experience allows children to experience the world that Dr. Seuss created in his books. The experience is a magical journey for children and parents alike.

For adults over 13 years, the Dr. Seuss Experience ticket costs $27, for children from ages 1 to 12 and senior citizens the ticket is priced at $22. Moreover, for group outings, the ticket is priced at $15 for each member.

Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic enjoys Il Pastaio brunch with Partick Patterson’s wife Sarah Patterson in Beverly Hills

Paul George’s wife Daniela Rajic and former NBA player Patrick Patterson’s wife Sarah Patterson have grown from being just friends to business partners. Recently, both Sarah and Rajic collaborated to launch a swimwear brand, Nude Swim.

Recently, Rajic was seen having brunch in Beverly Hills with George's former teammate Patric Patterson's wife Sarah. Both Rajic and Sarah posed for pictures outside the Italian restaurant.

Sarah Patterson donned a golden overcoat while Rajic wore a white overcoat over a brown dress. Rajic posted pictures on her IG handle and captioned it:

“On Sundays we brunch.”

Moreover, several wives and girlfriends of the NBA players dropped their comments on the post. Patrick Beverly, who played with PG 13 with the Clippers commented on the post with heart eyes and fire emojis. Malik Beasley’s wife Montana Yao, also commented on the post.

She wrote, “ Fly girls, with heart emoji.”

Sarah Patterson also commented on the post. She wrote, “My girl with heart and fire emojis.”

Since their Clippers days, Patterson and George have been very close. They were also on the guest's list in each other's marriage, which was a close gathering. Despite Patterson no longer playing in the NBA, both have been constantly seen spending family time together.

Paul George and Daniela Rajic have been together for over a decade now. Reportedly, they started dating in 2013, when he was still with the Indiana Pacers. After almost a decade of dating, they got married in June 2022.

The couple have two daughters Olivia (born in 2014) and Natasha (born in 2017). They welcomed their third child, a son they named Paul in 2021.

