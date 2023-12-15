In Photos: Paul George’s wife Daniela Rajic looks festive as she throws lavish Christmas pyjama party for friends

Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic frequently shares images of her personal life on social media. On Friday, Rajic took to Instagram and shared photos of a Christmas pyjama party she hosted for her friends. She stole the spotlight with her red pyjama outfit.

Paul George and Daniela Rajic met in 2013 and have been in a relationship since then. They got married in June 25, 2022 and have three children together: two daughters and one son.

Rajic has 219K followers on Instagram, where she shares pictures of her trips, and her everyday life with the megastar of the LA Clippers.

Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic

Paul George praises Clippers fans; focuses on leading the franchise to inaugural NBA championship

Paul George has been playing for the LA Clippers since 2019. Amid injury woes, he has failed to lead the franchise to its inaugural NBA championship. However, he now wants to change that.

The Clippers have been among the favorites to challenge for the title, especially after the arrival of megastar James Harden.

Speaking with People, George had high praise for the Clippers' fans and their support, even though the franchise has yet to reach the NBA Finals.

"There's been multiple times where we've been in need of help from the 17,000 that's in the arena and they've been behind us and get us through the toughest. It's all credit to them," George said.

The versatile guard/forward also said that winning the championship will give the Clippers fans a great chance of 'talking trash' to their rivals, the fans of the Lakers.

The Lakers and the Boston Celtics have been the two most successful franchises in league history, with 17 championships each. Both teams want to claim a record 18th title.

"Those fans that have stayed and are by our side, those are the ones I want to give back to. At least give them an opportunity to go at Lakers fans with some sort of trash talk," the Clippers megastar said.

Paul George and the Clippers have managed to build some momentum lately and now are on a six-game winning streak. They currently are seventh in the West standings with 14 wins and 10 losses.

George, who missed Thursday's game vs the Golden State Warriors (113-121) due to a left hip injury, has averages of 22.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 4.0 apg in 23 games. The Clippers list him as day-to-day.