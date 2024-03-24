IN PHOTOS: PJ Washington and newly wed wife Alisah share heart-melting exclusive look

Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington and wife Alisah Chanel took a trip down memory lane recently, sharing on Instagram never-before-seen photos of their wedding last year.

The two tied the knot in October, over a year after the former University of Kentucky star had proposed to Instagram model Chanel, with whom he has a child. The proposal came months after Washington had broken up with former girlfriend Brittany Renney, the mother of his first child.

The wedding was not without its bashers, who took a jab at the newlywed couple on social media. Nevertheless, the Washingtons have had a grand time during their wedding and are settling well in their new home of Dallas, where PJ Washington is steadily becoming a key cog.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chanel captioned their IG post:

"Some never before seen pics from our wedding. Such a magical day."

Tying the knot

Newlyweds having their dance.

Washingtons are all smiles.

Mini limo driver

The ring bearer

Prepping up for the wedding

"You may now kiss the bride"

At the time of their wedding, Washington was part of the Charlotte Hornets, where he spent his first four-and-a-half years in the NBA. He was traded to Dallas in early February.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd impressed with PJ Washington

PJ Washington has seen action in 18 games since landing in Dallas via trade in early February. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has been impressed with the newly acquired forward.

Part of the deal with the Charlotte Hornets saw Washington and two future second-round picks move to Dallas in exchange for Seth Curry, Grant Williams and a 2027 first-round pick that's top-2 protected. Washington has been steadily fortifying the Mavericks' frontcourt, along with the newly acquired Daniel Gafford.

Washington has averaged 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes of play. Beyond the numbers, his ability to play multiple positions on both ends of the court and bring physicality to the game have been a boon for his new team.

As per NBA.com, Kidd sounded impressed about the attributes Washington has brought to the team:

"He's our tough guy. We need that. I think when you have someone new, they're always trying to prove their worth, and they're trying to show their importance."

While he has been effective since arriving in Dallas, PJ Washington admits that he's still in the process of assimilating himself with the system of the Mavericks. He said as per the aforementioned report:

"It's obvuosly new for me, so just getting a rhythm out there and just trying to fill my game out as well. I'm happy to be here. Just for me, it's one day at a time, and I'm just trying to learn as much as possible along the way."