In Photos: Rick Carlisle, Jim Carrey's uncanny resemblance brought to fore as Pacers' coach signs contract extension

Rick Carlisle signed a multi-year contract extension with the Indiana Pacers that will keep him with the franchise long-term. He was in the third season of a four-year contract signed in 2021, but now his contract lasts beyond 2025. Once the extension was announced, NBA Meme Team took to Twitter and posted a collage with photos of the veteran coach and famous actor Jim Carrey.

This is not the first time this account has posted this collage to show the resemblance between Carlisle and Carrey, who look very much alike.

For his part, the veteran coach is well aware of his resemblance with Jim Carrey and he dressed like the famous actor back in 2015, when he was the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks.

A few years ago, Jim Carrey paid a visit to TV host David Letterman and talked about his resemblance with Carlisle.

"There are people on Twitter that say I look like the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, I look like Rick Carlisle. I don't know, I don't get it, I have seen him, but I don't know," Carrey said.

Rick Carlisle shares excitement after signing contract extension with Pacers

Carlisle who has been with the franchise since the 2021-22 season, has created a young and talented roster. Still, Indiana has not made it to the playoffs, but the veteran coach shared his excitement about the team's potential moving forward.

"We've done some pretty good things as an organization the last couple years, and we need to keep pushing forward," Rick Carlisle told media on Wednesday, via Sports Illustrated.

"I'm excited to continue. I'm working with a great front office here... really appreciate the commitment from [Herb] Simon, Steve Simon."

At the same time, Indiana's front office has been pleased with what Carlisle has created and views him as the ideal person to make the Pacers a playoff contender.

"It goes without saying that Coach Carlisle is one of the most creative and successful coaches in the history of the league, so there was never a question that he continues to be the right person to lead our team," Indiana President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard said after the extension, via Sports Illustrated.

"We're looking forward to working together for years to come as we build something special for our fans."

The Pacers kicked off the season with an emphatic 120-143 home win over the Washington Wizards in their season opener on Wednesday. They want to continue that way Saturday when they travel to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.